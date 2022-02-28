Which welcome sign is best?

Welcome signs make guests feel your hospitality before even entering your home. They can be placed on the ground or hung up on the door, fence or any other place of entry. Before purchasing a welcome sign, consider its size, if it is resistant to weathering and what it is made of.

If you are looking for a durably made, handsome hanging welcome sign with multiple phrases, the Main Event Tall Outdoor Welcome Sign is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a welcome sign

Dimensions

Welcome signs come in different shapes and sizes. If you know where you want to place your sign, use a tape measure to measure the space and make sure the sign will fit. If you plan to hang it on a door, a lightweight sign is best for easy mobility when the door is opened and closed.

Weather resistance

The best welcome signs resist weather that may cause them to rot, rust, gather mold or splinter. Signs made from metal can rust over time, and signs made of plastic may not be durable enough to withstand certain weather conditions. If a sign is made of wood, it can rot when sitting outside. But wood, if seamlessly varnished, will resist wind, water and general wear.

What to look for in a quality welcome sign

Customizable

Most signs feature a general welcome message, while some are for a specific season. If your sign is customizable, with decorative accessories for holidays or other special events, you’ll get the most use out of it.

Easy assembly

Welcome signs typically do not require any assembly. Some heavy signs meant to sit against a wall just require placement in a safe location, while others require you to hang them. If your sign requires hanging, make sure it comes with the necessary materials, or that you have them on hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a welcome sign

The best welcome signs cost anywhere from $20-$80, depending on the materials they’re made from, their size and level of customization.

Welcome sign FAQ

What is distressed wood?

A. Many welcome signs are designed with distressed wood. Distressed wood involves the use of tools and chemicals to make the wood look rustic and old. This gives any space a classic, cozy feel, and shoppers buy distressed wood to enhance a farmhouse or rustic look of their home.

How do I make sure my welcome sign is securely placed outdoors?

A. If you have a welcome sign that simply requires you to lean it up against your house and you would like more protection against weather or fear it falling over in high winds, consider using a discreet Command adhesive strip. You can also put a removable adhesive on the ground to secure the sign.

What’s the best welcome sign to buy?

Top welcome sign

Main Event Tall Outdoor Welcome Sign

What you need to know: This wooden sign is varnished to be resistant to weathering.

What you’ll love: The sign’s lettering is painted underneath the varnish and can’t be peeled off. It won’t rot or splinter, and is double-sided with two different phrases. One side says “Welcome,” and the other says “Home Sweet Home.” Though it’s thick and durable, the sign is also lightweight and can be used all year round.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said their signs arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top welcome sign for the money

RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

What you need to know: This wooden “Welcome to Our Home” sign comes with customizable decor so it can be used all year round.

What you’ll love: It’s thick and includes fake foliage and a bow. The “o” in “Home” can be switched out with 14 holiday designs, including a Christmas tree, a shamrock for St. Patrick’s Day, a red-white-and-blue star for Independence Day and a jack-o-lantern for Halloween.

What you should consider: It comes with the hanger but does not include tools or adhesives to securely set it in place. It is not waterproof and some reviewers say it’s not great at surviving harsh weather.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

RusticDesignWorks Welcome Sign

What you need to know: This sign is handmade and available in five sizes.

What you’ll love: You can choose the colors and whether you want it distressed. The manufacturer does its best to use materials that resist splintering and sends a personal note with every shipment.

What you should consider: Since this sign is handmade and hand-painted, some contain more knots in the wood than others.

Where to buy: Etsy

