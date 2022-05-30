Which large area rugs are best?

A large area rug is key to making your space feel cozier and more welcoming while also tying your living room together through its design, fabric and color scheme. However, choosing a large rug for your living room can be a daunting task, as you’ll need to pick the colors that match your interior and the material you prefer. You’ll also need to think about what to do when your rug won’t stay in place and how to keep it clean.

If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-quality area rug for your living room, the Safavieh Amherst Quake 8-foot by 10-Foot Indoor/Outdoor Rug is the top choice. The rug’s elegant pattern and its ability to be cleaned easily are just some of the reasons you’ll be heading straight to the checkout.

What to know before you buy a large area rug

Are you furnishing your living room starting from a clean slate?

If you’re furnishing your living room from a clean slate, your main focus should be on the area rug first. It’s much easier to design and furnish around the rug than vice versa. The color and style of the rug will serve as inspiration for designing the rest of your living room. Also, starting out with a large area rug will assist in the layout of your living room.

Is the area rug you’re buying going to be placed in an already furnished living room?

If your living room is already furnished and maybe lacking in cohesiveness or style, a large area rug can easily solve any of those issues. It can even be argued that purchasing an area rug for a furnished room is easier than starting from scratch. Use the color of your walls, flooring and furniture as inspiration for what area rug would look best. For example, if you have bold furniture or walls, aim for a more neutral rug; on the other hand, you can purchase a bolder rug for a room filled with very subtle furnishings and colors.

What type of lifestyle do you live?

Your area rug should be able to complement and hold up to the lifestyle you live. A couple may need to put much thought into how their area rug will put up with their daily activities, but a household of four with a dog will have to consider purchasing a rug that will be easy to clean and durable enough to last. There are a myriad of carpet cleaning products that will make your life a whole lot easier with a large area rug in a multi-member household, so make sure you opt for the best ones.

What to look for in a quality large area rug

Material

Synthetic materials, like nylon, ​​polypropylene or polyester, are common in many affordable rugs. These types of rugs are also very stain-resistant and dry quicker when a spill occurs because of their low absorbency. However, a downside is that when a polyester rug is subjected to high amounts of foot traffic, it can face crimp loss, making the area rug look less fluffy and reducing its volume.

An area rug could also be made from natural materials like cotton, jute or wool. Although more costly than a synthetic rug, a natural rug is stronger than its counterparts. In addition, a natural rug can sustain its look for many years because of its durability. Unfortunately, rugs made from natural materials are more costly and more susceptible to fading when exposed to direct sunlight or damage when exposed to high heat or moisture.

Color

Your rug establishes the mood of your room, and that mood comes from the color of your area rug. If your living room is on the smaller side, choose a lighter color, since it will make your room appear larger, while dark, rich colors will make a large room appear more intimate. In addition, if your living room receives a lot of sunlight, consider selecting a cool color. In contrast, warm colors will make a shady living room appear more bright.

Edging

Most area rugs will finish the edges to prevent fraying and unraveling. The most common edging you will find on an area rug is a standard edging, which is the least expensive and blends in really well. A serging binding edge is also designed to blend in, but it incorporates yarn stitchings over the binding itself. If you’re looking for an extra decorative touch to your area rug, a 3-inch to 5-inch binding will do the trick, as it will provide an accent with the carpet.

How much you can expect to spend on a large area rug

Because a large area rug is more expensive than others because of its size, you can expect some to be less or more affordable when taking into account the materials used and the design. Large area rugs range from $100-$2,000.

Large area rugs FAQ

Q. How do I keep my area rug from moving and losing its spot?

A. Investing in a non-slip rug pad made from natural rubber and felt can do the trick to keep your rug in place and prevent it from sliding. Silicone caulk, carpet tape or even using a couch or coffee table as a grip to keep the rug stationary can also solve this issue.

Q. What’s the best way to clean my area rug?

A. Using a mild dish soap diluted with water should work well for spot cleaning any stains or spills on your rug without damaging rug fibers. If you have a stubborn stain, use any stain remover products meant for cleaning carpet fabrics. Always use water when rinsing out any soap or cleaning products on the rug.

What’s the best large area rug to buy?

Top large area rug

Safavieh Amherst Quake 8-by-10-Foot Indoor/Outdoor Rug

What you need to know: This rug is designed with an elegant pattern and comes in various colors, destined to make your living room into a fashion statement.

What you’ll love: This rug is extremely easy to clean by sweeping or vacuuming. Designed with classic rug artistry in mind, this product is extremely durable with power-loomed construction.

What you should consider: The rug is not suitable for a deck or area where it is exposed to rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Home Depot

Top large area rug for the money

Artistic Weavers Demeter Ivory 8-foot by 10-Foot Abstract Area Rug

What you need to know: This unique rug is a great example of superb craftsmanship and elegance, perfect for someone who wants a durable rug without sacrificing style.

What you’ll love: This rug is naturally stain-resistant and resists color fading, preserving its vibrant colors for a long time. The medium pile will leave you feeling luxurious.

What you should consider: The rug doesn’t come with a backing, so look into buying a rug pad to keep this beauty in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Spice Market Tigris Aquamarine 8-Foot by 11-Foot Area Rug

What you need to know: The rug’s vibrant colors add a warm glow to any area, while also being thick, sturdy and beautiful.

What you’ll love: It’s machine-made using the manufacturer’s exclusive Everstrand fiber, and created from up to 100% post-consumer content from plastic bottles. Elaborate lotus and floral motifs in a bedazzling palette of vibrant jewel tones flow on its blue ground.

What you should consider: Its colors might be slightly different from the ones in the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Roth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.