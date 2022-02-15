Best black throw pillow

Black throw pillows tend to be designed in one of three shapes: square, rectangular and round. Square pillows are considered a classic pick, rectangular versions have a modern edge and round pillows evoke glamor.

Which black throw pillows are best?

You can easily introduce the chic sophistication of black to your decor scheme by displaying throw pillows. With black such a popular color, finding throw pillows in this hue is relatively easy. That said, you should still be selective when narrowing down your options.

Consider the AllModern Black Montague Rectangular Velvet Pillow Cover and Insert. The velvet material is a deep ebony with a sense of richness. The rectangular shape is perfect for a modern design scheme. Soft down and durable polyester ensure the filling is both airy and built to last.

What to know before you buy a black throw pillow

Solid black vs. multiple colors

The definition of a black throw pillow can vary from one that’s a solid black to one with a multi-tonal color scheme. The biggest benefit of monochrome pillows might be their versatility. Black is an easy color to work into many decor schemes, as either a base or accent hue.

Some people crave more variety in their decor. You can achieve this objective while indulging your love of black by selecting throw pillows finished in multiple colors in addition to black. Be careful when you’re picking out these pillows to choose colors that complement the others in your design scheme.

Pillow placement

People tend to display throw pillows in one of two places: a bedroom or a living space, be it on a couch, loveseat or armchairs. Think about where you want to place your black throw pillows as you shop. The intended location often determines the most suitable size, shape and material.

Set vs. solo

The majority of throw pillow sets are two pieces. Many people prefer a set over purchasing black throw pillows solo because it’s more cost-effective and they get a perfectly matched pair. On the other hand, you might only need one pillow or you might prefer to mix and match designs.

What to look for in a quality black throw pillow

Shape

Black throw pillows tend to be designed in one of three shapes: square, rectangular or round. Square pillows are considered a classic pick, rectangular versions have a modern edge and round pillows evoke glamour.

Dimensions

While many throw pillows are produced in standard sizes, your needs might suit less frequently sold sizes. Regardless, you should always measure the piece of furniture on which you’re going to display a pillow before you begin shopping, then compare the dimensions of that piece with the dimensions of any pillows you consider.

Material

Microfiber, cotton, polyester, velvet and faux fur are all commonly used materials for black throw pillow covers. The filling might be composed of materials like down, polyester and cotton.

Design details

In addition to color, size and shape, design details are another feature to consider. These details might include patterns, texturing, embellishments or tassels.

How much you can expect to spend on a black throw pillow

Black throw pillows can be quite expensive; some veer into the hundreds of dollars. However, if you shop carefully, you can find well-made throw pillows from $30-$70.

Black throw pillow FAQ

How many throw pillows should you place on a single piece of furniture?

A. Both the size of the furniture piece and the type of furniture dictate the number of pillows you should display on it. Two black throw pillows are appropriate for a full-size couch, while a single pillow might look better on a loveseat. An armchair, accent chair or recliner are best accented with one pillow.

What’s the proper way to clean throw pillows?

A. You should always defer to the care instructions on the pillow cover or insert. The material composing both the cover and the insert determine how you should wash it. For example, you should never dry clean down or put it in the washing machine. Polyester holds up well in the washing machine.

What’s the best black throw pillow to buy?

Top black throw pillow

AllModern Black Montague Rectangular Velvet Pillow Cover & Insert

What you need to know: Add a luxe flair to your home with this lumbar velvet throw pillow.

What you’ll love: Velvet infuses spaces with richness. The material creates subtle texturing and the black hue adds to the sense of depth. Designed in a lumbar-supportive shape, the pillow serves dual purposes as decor and backrest. The down and polyester filling strikes the perfect balance of soft and sturdy.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers found the velvet stiff and unforgiving, and the down-filled insert too firm.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top black throw pillow for the money

Amazon Basics Two-Pack Linen Style Decorative Throw Pillows

What you need to know: Get the crisp look of linen at a budget-friendly price with this pair of square throw pillows.

What you’ll love: In addition to being low-cost, these throw pillows are easy to launder thanks to their polyester composition. At 18 inches high by 18 inches wide, they’re a versatile size. These accent pieces are manufactured in a green factory with an independent certification system to ensure they meet environmental standards.

What you should consider: The thickness of the pillows was problematic for several customers, who felt they were flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ebern Designs Black Henri Square Pillow Cover and Insert, Set of Two

What you need to know: If you’re seeking a throw pillow with understated style, consider this one designed with light texturing.

What you’ll love: A hidden zipper keeps the pillow cover on securely while preserving its aesthetic appeal. Textured lines run across the length of the cover, elevating its style. The reversible cover expands the ways in which you can work the pillow into your decor scheme.

What you should consider: A number of dissatisfied buyers reported the color of the pillows looked different in real life than it did online.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Megan Oster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.