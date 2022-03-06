Which candle gift set is best?

If you’re looking for a gift that’s relaxing and perfect for setting the mood, consider a candle gift set. These products feature a variety of scented candles in a decorative box, often with a theme like pumpkin spice or floral scents.

Whether you want a candle for aromatherapy or something to provide a festive ambiance around the holidays, there are candle gift sets for nearly every occasion. For a versatile collection that features natural soy wax candles, the Fancan 8-Pack Aromatherapy Candle Gift Set is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a candle gift set

Wax types

If you’ve spent enough time shopping for candles, you may have noticed that not all of them are made with the same kind of wax. Each wax has its own pros and cons, so it’s recommended to familiarize yourself with the different types before settling on a candle set.

Paraffin wax: The most common and affordable type of candle wax, paraffin is a byproduct of petroleum and produces a candle that burns brightly and provides lots of fragrance. Paraffin is not environmentally friendly, however, and could produce soot.

The most common and affordable type of candle wax, paraffin is a byproduct of petroleum and produces a candle that burns brightly and provides lots of fragrance. Paraffin is not environmentally friendly, however, and could produce soot. Soy and vegetable wax: This eco-friendly wax is derived from the soybean and other natural sources, like coconut. These candles burn slowly and cleanly, but they’re relatively dim and may not produce a strong scent.

This eco-friendly wax is derived from the soybean and other natural sources, like coconut. These candles burn slowly and cleanly, but they’re relatively dim and may not produce a strong scent. Beeswax: Another environmentally sustainable option, beeswax is growing in popularity because it burns cleanly and has a naturally pleasant aroma. One drawback to beeswax is that it’s typically more expensive than other wax types.

Wicks

The wick is the part of the candle that is set aflame in order to melt the wax and release the candle’s scent. Traditionally crafted from braided cotton, the design of the wick can have a huge impact on the quality and duration of a candle’s burn. Many wicks have a flat or square design that causes them to curl while burning. This causes the spent parts of the wick to fall off on their own, eliminating the need for regular wick trimming. Recently, some candle companies have begun using wooden wicks in their candles because they burn more slowly and produce a stronger scent than traditional cotton wicks.

What to look for in a quality candle gift set

Themes

Instead of a random assortment of candles, most candle gift sets come with some kind of scent theme, like Christmas or spa day. This can make the gift feel much more personal and meaningful to the recipient. Look for a theme that matches their personality or interests. If they love pumpkin spice lattes, for instance, look for a candle gift set with an autumnal theme.

Decorative box

Many candle gift sets come with a decorative box that has a compartment for each candle. These sets are much easier to gift wrap and often come with detailed descriptions and ingredient lists for each scent.

Vegan

If the recipient of your candle gift set follows a vegan or vegetarian diet, they will probably appreciate a candle with eco-friendly, plant-based ingredients. Look for a candle that uses soy or vegetable wax and contains no beeswax or stearic acid, which are both animal byproducts.

Quantity

Candle gift sets usually contain at least four different scents, while some collections can contain 10 candles or more. For the most part, quality should be considered over quantity when it comes to buying a box of candles as a gift.

How much you can expect to spend on a candle gift set

The cost of a candle gift set can vary depending on the wax type and number of candles included. Most people can expect to spend around $20-$40 for a quality set of soy wax candles, while some luxury brands sell their gift sets for $100 or more.

Candle gift set FAQ

Are candles safe to burn?

A. Candles are generally considered nontoxic and safe to burn, but if you are concerned about air quality, stick to candles that use natural soy or beeswax.

How do you dispose of old candles?

A. Put the used candle in the freezer to harden any remaining wax so it’s easier to scoop out. Once the candle has been cleaned of wax, throw away the wick and recycle the container.

What’s the best candle gift set to buy?

Top candle gift set

Fancan 8-Pack Aromatherapy Candle Gift Set

What you need to know: This gift set comes with eight soy candles in a stylish black box.

What you’ll love: The variety of diverse scents, including rosemary, lavender and vanilla, makes this gift set perfect for many different special occasions. Each candle is supposed to burn for up to 15 hours.

What you should consider: Some users felt the scent wasn’t strong enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top candle gift set for the money

Lacoha 9-Piece Scented Candle Gift Set

What you need to know: This set comes with nine vegan candles in highly decorative tins.

What you’ll love: Crafted with natural soy wax, these candles can burn cleanly for up to 10 hours. The colorful tins come with matching metal lids and users appreciate the decorative gift box.

What you should consider: A few of the nine candles have very similar scents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Esna Home Luxury Trio Candle Gift Set

What you need to know: If you want a premium gift set of particularly high-end candles, this is the top pick.

What you’ll love: The three holiday-themed candles come with unique scents, including white tea and champagne with whipped cream. The candles burn for a very long time and each glass container comes with a metal “snuffer” lid.

What you should consider: This candle set is certainly a luxury product and may be too expensive for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

