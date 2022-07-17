Some of the highest-end Gucci handbags have been known to cost up to $35,000 or more.

Which Gucci handbag look-alikes are best?

Looking for a Gucci-chic handbag without the Gucci price tag? Gucci is well known for high-end perfumes, colognes and accessories made with top-quality ingredients and materials. Whether you want a designer brand with Gucci vibes or something inexpensive and easy that looks designer, there are ways to embody the Gucci sense of style without spending thousands of dollars on it. So which are the best Gucci handbag lookalikes? It depends on which one of its recent stylish lines you’re looking to emulate.

Gucci “Beloved” handbag lines

Gucci Diana: These bags are known for their bamboo handles and square or rectangular shapes. A few come in prints but most are solid colors that remain timeless and classic.

This line goes for a simple over-the-shoulder design and gold hardware. Some bags are available in solid colors while others play with print and/or color blocking. Gucci Horsebit 1955: These bags are available in a wide variety of materials, shapes and fabrics. Many have fold-over flaps but they are best recognized for their “horsebit”-inspired gold double ring and bar hardware.

These bags are available in a wide variety of materials, shapes and fabrics. Many have fold-over flaps but they are best recognized for their “horsebit”-inspired gold double ring and bar hardware. Dionysus: This line is named after the Greek God of wine, pleasure and life. Each bag has a U-shaped metal clasp featuring tiger-head symbols as a tribute to the tiger-led carriage Dionysus was known for riding.

This line is named after the Greek God of wine, pleasure and life. Each bag has a U-shaped metal clasp featuring tiger-head symbols as a tribute to the tiger-led carriage Dionysus was known for riding. GG Marmont: Inspired by 1970s Gucci, this line features soft leather bags with a large double-GG piece of metal hardware front and center.

Gucci style elements to look for

Leather

Simple color or color blocking

Fine detailing

Thick, sturdy hardware

Best Gucci handbag look-alikes for Gucci Diana

Top Gucci Diana look-alike

Daniela Lo Presti Bamboo Handle Italian Leather Bag

What you need to know: This beautifully crafted brown Italian leather handbag measures 13.5 inches in length and 10.5 inches in height and has an authentic bamboo handle.

What you’ll love: The rounded bamboo handle is the closest match you’ll find to the Gucci bamboo handles. The shape, color and overall style of the bag are very reminiscent of the Gucci Diana tote bag.

What you should consider: The colors and styles are very limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Gucci Diana look-alike for the money

Bostanten Women Handbag Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This leather shoulder bag measures 13.77 inches in length and 10.83 inches in height with zipper closures and 10 colors from which to choose.

What you’ll love: This bag is very well made overall. The beige option has a tan/brown handle reminiscent of the Diana bags even though the materials are different. It has separated compartments on the inside plus an outer pocket with a zipper closure.

What you should consider: The handles are all leather, not bamboo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Gucci handbag look-alikes for The Jackie 1961

Top Gucci The Jackie 1961 look-alike

Coach Originals Signature Jacquard Coach Ergo Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: Available in five colors, this jacquard leather shoulder bag measures 9.75 inches in length and 11.5 inches in height with a 10.5-inch drop strap.

What you’ll love: This beautiful bag is made from high-quality materials and is made in the same shape as The Jackie 1961. The oak maple option for this bag in particular matches the Gucci aesthetic.

What you should consider: There are no unique prints or gold-toned statement accents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gucci The Jackie 1961 look-alike for the money

Guess Jardine 2 Compartment Satchel

What you need to know: Offered in three regal colors, this two-compartment bag measures 12.25 inches in length and 8.5 inches in height with a magnetic tab closure.

What you’ll love: There’s a large gold-toned Guess lock on the front, giving at least a little of that Jackie layout. The colors are close to the colors in which the Jackie bag is available.

What you should consider: There are no additional prints or sizes/styles.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Best Gucci handbag look-alikes for Gucci Horsebit 1955

Top Gucci Horsebit 1955 look-alike

Coach Women’s City Tote In Signature Canvas

What you need to know: Here is a beautiful canvas tote trimmed in leather that comes in more than a dozen colors. It measures 12 inches in length and 11.5 inches in height.

What you’ll love: The coated canvas on this bag is top quality. There’s a clip closure and a zippered pocket on the inside. The Gucci Horsebit 1955 bags come in a number of equestrian-inspired colors and this Coach bag comes in several comparable ones.

What you should consider: There’s no “horsebit” metal accent on the front.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gucci Horsebit 1955 look-alike for the money

Woqed Shoulder Tote Leather Classic Clutch Purse

What you need to know: This little leather handbag has an eye-catching brown print and measures 9.8 inches in length and 6.7 inches in height.

What you’ll love: This is a very stylish bag at a great price. There is a fold-over flap, which is a stylistic element seen with a number of the Gucci Horsebit bags. The strap is adjustable and there is a large gold twist-lock closure on the front.

What you should consider: The bag only comes in one style/print, and the gold-toned lock looks vertical, while the “horsebit” accent on the Gucci bags is horizontal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Gucci handbag look-alikes for Dionysus

Top Gucci Dionysus look-alike

Circus by Sam Edelman Carmen Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: Available in two snakeskin prints, this shoulder bag measures 11.5 inches in length and 7 inches in height with an 11-inch drop-chain handle.

What you’ll love: The U-shaped metal accent on this bag’s fold-over flap is as close a match as you’ll find to the bold U-shaped accent for which the Dionysus bag is known. The shape of the bag itself is similar and both bags have chain straps.

What you should consider: This bag does not come in larger sizes or varied colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Gucci Dionysus look-alike for the money

Beatfull Fashion Shoulder Bag With Bee

What you need to know: Available in four colors, this vibrant faux pearl-studded imitation leather bag measures 8 inches in length and 5.9 inches in height.

What you’ll love: There is a fold-over flap with a magnetic snap closure and a bold gold and jewel-toned bee design on the front. It has a stylish metal strap and a few pockets on the inside for organizing.

What you should consider: It’s a little on the gaudy side compared to most Gucci bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Gucci handbag look-alikes for the GG Marmont

Top Gucci GG Marmont handbag look-alike

Coach Women’s Georgie Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This cobalt-blue leather handbag measures 10.75 inches in length and 4.5 inches in height with a 9-inch drop handle and a 22-inch drop shoulder strap.

What you’ll love: This bag is made from excellent-quality Nappa leather. It has a fold-over flap with a big Coach logo buckle reminiscent of the GG buckle on the Marmont bags. Both the handle and the strap are detachable.

What you should consider: The sizing is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Gucci GG Marmont look-alike for the money

Kate Spade New York Natalia Medium Flap Crossbody/Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This black quilted leather bag measures 10.2 inches in length and 6.9 inches in height with a 20.5-inch drop strap.

What you’ll love: It has smooth leather on the outside and a lovely jacquard lining. There’s an exterior slip pocket as well as an interior slip pocket. It has a fold-over flap and chain-link strap like many of the GG Marmont bags.

What you should consider: The metal hardware isn’t as bold and prominent as it is on the GG Marmont bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

