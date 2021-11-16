Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
News
Newsletters
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
New Jersey
Northern Suburbs
Queens
Staten Island
Coronavirus
Crime
PIX on Politics
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Schools
Traffic
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Monica Makes It Happen
National News
Top Stories
‘Martin’ cast reunites to tape 30th anniversary special
12-year-old girl shot by airsoft gun on LI
Ukrainian-Americans in NY fear Russian invasion
Video
Twins born on Long Island on Twosday: 2/22/22 birthday
The Missing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Chris Cimino
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Morning News
Dan Mannarino
Hazel Sanchez
John Muller
Vanessa Freeman
Marysol Castro
Chris Cimino
Ojinika Obiekwe
Ben Aaron
Byron Miranda
Alex Lee
Top Stories
‘No Exit’: Actor David Rysdahl talks transformation for new movie on Hulu
Video
Top Stories
What 2/22/22 means: Astro-numerologist explains
Video
Ukrainian-Americans in NY fear Russian invasion
Video
Winter Banana Nog
Foods that can help prevent dementia
Video
Sports
NY Blitz
PIX11 Sports Nation
China 2022
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
NBA All-Star Game: Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner
Top Stories
Here's when LeBron says he'll retire
Nets hope for NYC vaccine mandate change so Irving can play
Russian speedskater flips middle finger after win over US
Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens engaged
Community
Remarkable Women
The Broadway Show
It’s a G Thing
Changemakers
Small Business Spotlight
Calendar
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
Newsletters
PIX11 News App
Press Releases
Report It!
Sharing media with PIX11
Advertise With Us!
PIX11 Careers
Post a Job
Find a Job
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Tips to protect your eyes from blue light exposure
Video
Top Stories
Romantic Jamaican Getaway Giveaway
Video
Top Stories
Valentine’s Day gift ideas
Video
Valentine’s Day gift ideas
Video
The perfect Valentine’s Day gifts your loved ones will cherish from 1-800-Flowers.com
Video
Valentine’s gift ideas with Josh McBride
Video
Search
Search
Search
Gloves
Best black fingerless gloves
Best waterproof women’s gloves
Best kids’ waterproof gloves
Best insulated work gloves
Best waterproof work gloves
More Gloves Headlines
Best waterproof winter gloves
Best fingerless gloves
Best leather driving gloves
Best black leather gloves
Best men’s leather gloves
Best kids’ ski gloves
Best texting gloves you can buy online now
Best winter gloves
Best black gloves
Best waterproof gloves
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
NYC shootout leaves 1 injured; police seek gunmen
Twins born on Long Island on Twosday: 2/22/22 birthday
Mystery letter could hold clue in 2015 BK disappearance
Video
Body of man missing from NJ nursing home found along Route 80
80-year-old's belongings vanish from BK rehab facility
Video
Mom, toddler speak out after Times Square attack
Video
Teen has legs amputated after developing sepsis
NYC subway conductor attacked by teens with rocks: union
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
How you can help Bronx fire victims
Video
There’s an app for that: Ways to prove your vaccination status on your smartphone in NY, NJ
Video
Who’s running for NY governor? Full list of candidates vying for seat in 2022 election
After Ida: Resources for those impacted by historic flood waters in NY, NJ
Video
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR