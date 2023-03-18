Springtime is perfect for staying active with the family

Spring is just around the corner, and so is the time to get outdoors for family fun. From classic games to new favorites to simply exploring the great outdoors in the spring weather, there is plenty to do as the seasons change and days become longer and warmer.

To give you ideas about awesome outdoor family activities, we sought the advice of BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith. His tips and recommendations will keep your loved ones engaged in exciting family-friendly activities all season long.

Springtime activities BestReviews fitness expert recommends for families

After a long winter, most people can’t wait for spring so they can shed their coats and spend time outdoors. NeSmith said that the season is ideal for exercising outside with the family. “Spring is the perfect time to get the family outside to enjoy warmer weather and pursue activities that are exciting and deliver a healthy dose of exercise,” he said, recommending two of his favorite family games. “Having the family participate in easy to learn but challenging games like Pickleball or Spikeball can quickly lead to a thrilling yet competitive way to burn some calories. Kids love these games too.”

Togetherness, fun and fitness are key reasons to get outside and be active. But NeSmith said there are options for families that prefer to take it somewhat easier.

“If your family needs a slightly less vigorous outdoor activity but one that still requires skill and keeping score, I highly recommend Kan Jam. This simple game requires a frisbee and just two cans, but families love it!”

Games that promote skill and friendly competition aren’t the only ways families can stay active together this spring. NeSmith said to take a hike.

“For the more adventuresome families that like to explore the great outdoors, I always recommend day hikes,” he advised. “Taking the family outside to explore nature is always a rewarding experience and a great way for kids and parents to shut off their electronics and reconnect with each other in a very serene environment.”

When you hit trails with the kiddos, chances are you’ll have some gear to carry. But this doesn’t have to interfere with the adventure. “To maximize this experience, NeSmith said, the Osprey Daylite pack is the perfect choice for a lightweight backpack that can carry snacks for everyone and other essentials like a first aid kit, maps, sunblock, etc.”

Best outdoor fun products recommended by BestReviews fitness expert

Spikeball Game Set

“Spikeball is easy to learn and fun to play while also providing an awesome opportunity to exercise for the whole family,” said NeSmith of the exciting game that he recommends. “This setup provides everything you need to quickly get the game started, plus it comes in a handy carry bag.”

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Amicoson Pickleball Set

You’ve probably heard a lot about this trending game that’s quickly becoming a favorite of those who love to play outdoor family-fun sports. “Pickleball is the most popular family outdoor sport in the country right now and the fastest-growing demographic is kids,” NeSmith explained. “They love the game. It is easy to learn and adults certainly enjoy it too. Amicoson offers two pairs of paddles, eight balls and a convenient carrying bag to help you make getting started easy.”

Sold by Amazon

Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game

If you are looking for an outdoor game that’s fun and easy, NeSmith suggests Kan Jam. “Families love this unique frisbee game which requires very little equipment and provides an awesome way to exercise. This setup provides everything you need to enjoy this very popular outdoor game.”

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Osprey Daylite Daypack

Taking a hike with the family requires stashing a few essential items. “Why not take the whole family for a day hike? However, someone needs to carry everyone’s snacks, a first aid kit, maps, sunblock, etc., and Osprey makes an award-winning ‘day backpack’ designed especially for outings like this,” NeSmith said, adding that this top-selling model is comfortable, yet spacious enough to fit essential items to keep your family hike fun and safe.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

BestReviews picks

NeSmith’s favorite products for outdoor fun are sure to bring your family together this season. To help you make the most of the beautiful days and warmer weather, BestReviews staff also picked products for your consideration.

HydroFlask Wide-Mouth Straw Lid Water Bottle

This water bottle tops our list for its useful features that include a built-in straw, carrying loop and durable stainless steel construction that make it ideal for keeping thirst in check during outdoor activities. We also love that it comes in several colors, so you can choose one for every member of the family.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Franklin Sports Badminton Set

If you are looking for a classic yard game that the whole family can enjoy, this affordable badminton set is the one to buy. It comes with all of the accessories for friendly competition, including four racquets and a net.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Sports Traditional Horseshoe Set

Horseshoes is a great game for staying active and showing off your skills at tossing ringers. The components of this set are made of strong metal that will last through years of backyard competition. A storage case is included.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker

You can keep track of your family’s fitness progress with this feature-packed tracker. It monitors numerous fitness and health metrics so you and the gang can set goals and stay focused on healthy activities.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Funsparks Jazzminton Paddle Ball Game

It’s easy to keep the family engaged in active play with this paddle ball set that comes with accessories for four players. It includes paddles with handles that are easy to grip, even for youngsters who are learning to play.

Sold by Amazon

Park & Sun Sports Spectrum Classic Volleyball Set

This volleyball set will take your backyard family fun day to the next level with action-packed competition. This pro-level set comes with a regulation-sized net, so all the family needs is a volleyball to show off their skills.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

