Which rugged smartwatches compare to Apple’s rumored ‘extreme’ Apple Watch?

Apple is rumored to be developing a larger, more-durable version of the Apple Watch. This watch would be made with extreme sports athletes in mind and will likely have the same features as a conventional Apple Watch.

Apple products are usually top-of-the-line regarding quality and user experience, but they’re often expensive. Luckily, there are several watches worth checking out if you’re looking for a budget alternative or don’t want to wait for the rugged new Apple Watch.

Everything you need to know about the rumored Apple Watch

Larger screen

Apple Watches are known for crystal-clear displays. Still, the compact screens can’t display as many fitness metrics as some would like. The rumored Apple Watch is expected to have a 2-inch screen, nearly 18% larger than the biggest screen currently available.

Enhanced durability

Most Apple Watches are made with aluminum. The material is sturdy enough for the average user but isn’t ideal for taking on mud, rocks and other outdoor debris. Apple’s newest watch will likely feature a stainless-steel or titanium construction like the Apple Watch Series 7.

Many believe the screen will feature enhanced shatter resistance, making it ideal for standing up to falls and bumps.

Longer battery life

Most Apple Watches last 18 hours on a single charge. The rumored watch will likely have a longer battery life, making it ideal for scenarios where you aren’t near an outlet for extended periods.

Apple Watch FAQ

Which is better, a Fitbit or an Apple Watch?

A. Fitbits generally have more-impressive battery life and a smaller watch face, making them ideal for those looking for a compact watch. Still, Apple Watches have more features, a brighter screen and more durable construction.

Can you check your oxygen level on your Apple Watch?

A. The Apple Watch health app allows you to track your blood oxygen level. To use this feature, you have to be 18 years or older. It takes around 15 seconds, and the band needs to be snug for an accurate blood-oxygen reading.

Best alternatives to the new Apple Watch

Best budget rugged smartwatch

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

What you need to know: This rugged watch is ideal for travel, hiking and extreme sports.

What you’ll love: It’s significantly cheaper than an Apple Watch. It features military-grade durability and can pair with your smartphone for text alerts. The battery lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

What you should consider: The screen is monochromatic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

What you need to know: This straightforward smartwatch has a range of fitness trackers and GPS fall detection.

What you’ll love: It is durable and waterproof. It tracks common exercises automatically. It’s available in a range of colors.

What you should consider: The battery doesn’t last as long as other Samsung smartwatches.

Casio G-Shock Men’s Bluetooth Digital Watch

What you need to know: This may not have all the bells and whistles of a traditional smartwatch, but it has numerous smart features and a durable design.

What you’ll love: It has step tracking and other fitness-centric features. It is compatible with a smartphone app that unlocks new features. It is incredibly comfortable.

What you should consider: Aside from the smartphone app, it feels more like a digital watch than a smartwatch.

Fitbit Charge 5

What you need to know: This Fitbit helps track your rest and wellness in addition to general fitness.

What you’ll love: It is waterproof up to 50 meters. It tracks your body’s response to stress. This watch includes a six-month free trial for Fitbit’s premium membership.

What you should consider: It isn’t as durable as other rugged smartwatches.

Garmin Vivoactive 3

What you need to know: This watch has numerous built-in fitness features, including yoga and strength-training apps.

What you’ll love: The battery life lasts up to seven days. The durable gorilla-glass display is easy to read. It has contactless-payment features.

What you should consider: There are some longevity issues, as many reported the watch malfunctioning in the first year.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smart Watch

What you need to know: This feature-packed watch is affordable and durable.

What you’ll love: The watch face can stand up to bumps and falls without scratching. Although there is a bit of a learning curve, it has numerous helpful features. It is lightweight but durable.

What you should consider: There are numerous reports of connectivity issues.

Best high-end rugged smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7 With Stainless-Steel Case

What you need to know: The Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch on the market.

What you’ll love: The Series 7 has a larger screen than other Apple Watches. It has countless health-and-fitness apps and features.

What you should consider: It is expensive compared to other smartwatches.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

What you need to know: It has pace monitoring, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring and numerous other fitness features.

What you’ll love: It includes 2,000 topographical maps and ski-resort maps. The battery lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. You can use it for contactless payments. It features a golf app that is excellent for determining distance.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a touchscreen.

Garmin Tactix Delta Solar

What you need to know: This military-grade smartwatch features a small solar panel that extends its battery life.

What you’ll love: It can last up to 21 days on a single charge. Its heart-rate tracking feature can tell you your resting heart rate while you sleep. It features topographical maps and a stealth mode that disables wireless connectivity.

What you should consider: Some felt the features didn’t justify the cost.

