Which LG Smart TV is best?

There is a good chance that you have stood in front of a massive wall of TVs, scratching your head over which model to choose. There are so many aspects to consider that it almost doesn’t seem worth it. LG makes the decision easy.

LG TVs come in all the popular display sizes, and there are several models with additional connections available. With its large size, the LG 86-Inch NanoCell 4K Smart UHD TV is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy an LG Smart TV

Consider the display size

A large TV is exciting, but it’s not always the most practical, especially if you have limited space. Consider the area where you want to use the TV and how close the couch would be. A 34-inch to 42-inch TV is sufficient if the seating distance is closer than 8 feet. For anything further back, a TV larger than 42 inches is optimal. Consider a sturdy TV stand or mount for a bit more height, especially for smaller models.

You’ll need a stable internet connection

Smart TVs need a stable internet connection if you want to use all the additional functions. This is needed to access built-in streaming services, such as Netflix, Spotify and Hulu. But it also gives you access to critical firmware and software updates that secure your TV from cyberattacks.

Display panel technology

LG manufacturers TVs with different display panels, some better suited for particular environments than others.

Most LG models use light-emitting diode, or LED, technology. That means each speck of light you see when looking at a display up close is an individual LED. It uses less power, is thinner than LCD panels and has a better contrast ratio.

Newer LG models create striking visuals through NanoCell technology. It is essentially the same backlit panel as LED but uses an additional layer of nanoparticles to improve color accuracy and vividness.

What to look for in a quality LG Smart TV

Multiple connections

While you can only view one thing at a time, you don’t want to struggle with additional connections and cables. It’s best to have everything plugged in so that it’s ready when you need them. That’s why a good-quality TV has multiple HDMI ports, an Ethernet connection and numerous USB ports. More advanced TVs also include an optical audio port and Bluetooth.

Fast refresh rate

Motion blur gives the illusion of something moving fast, but it seems awkward when incorrectly incorporated into TV content. It can also cause a ghosting effect that is jarring and unflattering. A good-quality LG TV has a high refresh rate of 120 hertz or higher to get around this. This is how quickly the pixels on the panel can change color (also called frames per second). A high refresh rate is essential for video games and 4K content.

Virtual assistant integration

TVs have come a long way since having to get up to change the channel or volume. Remote controls now do that for us, but a TV with virtual assistant integration takes care of everything else in your home. Through Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s HomeKit, you use your voice to control your home’s temperature, adjust lights and view security cameras.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG Smart TV

The average price largely depends on the display size, technology and additional features. A 40-inch TV with great display quality costs $300-$400. However, a massive 86-inch 4K TV costs $1,700-$2,000.

LG Smart TV FAQ

What is the best sound option for an LG TV?

A. The default built-in speakers on any TV usually aren’t the best quality. It might be sufficient for live TV but lacks the range for video games or movies. The best option is to get a home theater system or a powerful sound bar.

Can you mount an LG TV?

A. Generally, you can mount any smart TV onto a wall if it has the corresponding bracket holes on the back. Ensure that you buy the correct size bracket plate and consider the TV’s weight.

What’s the best LG Smart TV to buy?

Top LG Smart TV

LG 86-Inch NanoCell 4K Smart UHD TV

What you need to know: This model has a mammoth 86-inch display with NanoCell technology for wider color contrasts for the ultimate in TV viewing.

What you’ll love: The internal AI processor adjusts the visual and audio settings automatically to ensure that everything is always at its best. It uses software such as Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for fine-tuning. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

What you should consider: It’s possible to connect two Bluetooth headsets to the TV, but depending on the device, some unsynchronized video or audio can happen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG Smart TV for the money

LG 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

What you need to know: This entry-level 43-inch display is the perfect size for a modest family room.

What you’ll love: The LED display panel ensures clear, high-contrast visuals with a wide viewing angle. The menus are navigated through the WebOS system, which will be familiar to LG users, and includes built-in streaming options.

What you should consider: It has only two HDMI ports, which is a problem if you have several gadgets that need to connect to the TV simultaneously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 65-Inch UQ9000 with Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV

What you need to know: This 65-inch TV has built-in voice control and connects to Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

What you’ll love: It uses the previous generation A5 processors to automatically adjust visual and audio quality. The 4K LED panel allows content upscaling, while the software automatically changes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1-channel surround sound.

What you should consider: The display is undoubtedly large enough for video games, but it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews.

