Which smart tech is best for grandparents?

The older generation may have difficulty when it comes to acclimating to the smart technology their grandchildren use. But that doesn’t mean they can’t learn how these gadgets for seniors can make their lives a whole lot easier.

If you’re looking for the best smart tech gifts your grandparents are sure to enjoy that will help acclimate them to this new digital world, there are many products to choose from. Don’t miss insights from the BestReviews Testing Lab on the Kindle Paperwhite and Ember Smart Mug.

Shop this article: Kindle Paperwhite, Ring Alarm Five-Piece Kit and Amazon Echo Show 5.

Best smart tech for grandparents to enjoy

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED Roku TV

This smart Roku TV comes with popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, perfect for babysitting the grandkids. The TCL TV also offers full HD resolution so all colors and details can be seen even with the worst of eyesight. In addition, smart TVs come with so many streaming options, so your movie choices are almost limitless.

Kindle Paperwhite

This Kindle is one of the brand’s most accessible options. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-proof display of just under 7 inches with the look of real paper. The screen color, text size and font are adjustable to reduce eye strain. In the Testing Lab, we found the Kindle Paperwhite was very easy to use with impressive storage for thousands of titles.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

A warm cup of tea in the morning and hot cocoa at night would be less than stellar without this smart tech gadget in your grandparents’ lives. By keeping their warm beverages at the perfect temperature at all times, they’ll be sure to use this Ember coffee mug often. A smartphone can even control this mug to set the temperature and customize presets to make relaxing with a warm beverage that much easier. In the Testing Lab, we admired the build quality, accurate temperature control and ease of cleaning and setup.

Sierra Modern Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy 40-Milliliter Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier

Being the elder of the family isn’t easy, and if anyone deserves a good night’s rest, it would be the grandparents. Indulge them with the essential oil diffuser and humidifier with smart tech capabilities to encourage a restful night’s sleep. By connecting this aromatherapy diffuser to a smartphone, they can control the settings by their voice and create scheduled times to relax.

Ring Alarm Five-Piece Kit

It’s easier to sleep at night knowing our loved ones are safe, so set your grandparents up with a smart home security system that’s right at their fingertips. Installation is super easy and requires no tools or professionals. This five-piece kit comes with a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad and range extender.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Stay connected with family through video calling on this Amazon Echo device. Connect with loved ones through Skype or through messaging on this easy-to-use tablet. Besides video calls, this tablet lets you watch movies, listen to music, cook along with the Food Network and display your photos. The high-definition screen and expansive stereo sound make this a smart tech item to please your grandparents.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

A step up from the Echo Show is an Apple iPad Pro. Beyond video calling, messaging, movies and music, the iPad offers an array of games to keep the grandchildren occupied and even more space to hold as many photos and videos as your heart desires. In addition, the multi-touch display makes this smart tech incredibly easy to navigate, and an all-day battery life keeps everyone entertained.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Roth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.