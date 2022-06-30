Which neckband headphones are best?

The best neckband headphones come in many shapes and sizes, and depending on what you’re looking for in your headphones, the category varies significantly from buyer to buyer. Still, many find neckband headphones that have a few important features, relevant to the ways they’ll use them.

While it’s tough to say that any one pair of neckband headphones is best, these Bose SoundSport Wireless Sweat-Resistant In-Ear Neckband Headphones are a useful model, especially for those who work out with their headphones.

What to know before you buy neckband headphones

Use

The best headphones for you depend on what works best for your needs. For example, if you plan to work out with your headphones, then simple silicone neckband headphones with sweat resistance may be your best bet. On the other hand, if you work in a call center, you may require hard plastic neckband headphones with a built-in microphone.

Soft vs. hard material

While soft neckband headphones typically include a soft, silicone or similar neckband, some headphones also have a hard plastic that rests on the person’s neck while in use. People use the latter type most often for making lots of calls throughout the day, while the former can help accommodate a more active lifestyle.

Additional features

Other features that are important to consider when looking at neckband headphones are whether you need a built-in microphone, or if you prefer your earbuds to include an ear ridge supporter. In addition, many who plan to exercise with their headphones prefer those that are waterproof, or at least water resistant.

What to look for in quality neckband headphones

Comfort

Besides pure audio quality, the comfort of headphones is often the most important feature for most people. Comfortable neckband headphones should include your preferred in-ear type, neckband type and overall style. While many headphones also include multiple in-ear tips, some also add ear ridge supports or other features that may affect comfort.

Water resistance

Those who want to buy soft neckband headphones often use them for working out, hiking or other active lifestyle uses, making water resistance another important feature to consider. While waterproof ratings, such as IPX8 and IPX7, apply to many headphones and can even offer water submersion, water resistance is often good enough for most users.

Battery life

Another major factor that comes into play with most wireless neckband headphones is battery life. Unlike wireless charging earbuds, which use a case to charge, most neckband headphones simply plug into a USB cable to charge and offer between 4 and 12 hours of battery life.

How much you can expect to spend on neckband headphones

Neckband headphones are available at a variety of prices, depending on what kind you’re looking for. Cheap neckband headphones sometimes cost as little as $15, while other more robust models can cost as much as $300.

Neckband headphones FAQ

What are neckband headphones?

A. The term “neckband headphones” is fairly broad and encompasses a wide range of headphones, but in general, neckband headphones refer to any wireless Bluetooth headphones that connect by a band that goes around the user’s neck.

How do you wear neckband headphones?

A. You wear neckband headphones with the earbuds in each ear, and either a hard plastic band or a soft silicone-like band rests on your neck. Usually, they include silicone earbuds that go directly into the ears, with some kind of wired band leading around the neck — despite being wireless from the audio source.

What are the best neckband headphones to buy?

Top neckband headphones

Bose SoundSport Wireless Sweat-Resistant In-Ear Neckband Headphones

What you need to know: These neckband headphones from Bose are perfect for working out with sweat and weather resistance, and they feature Bose’s signature active EQ audio.

What you’ll love: Bose’s SoundSport headphones feature a USB charging cable. These headphones have comfortable ear ridge supporters for added stability. They offer up to 6 hours of battery life per charge and are available in citron, black or aqua.

What you should consider: Some users report that the battery life of these headphones deteriorated after so many months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top neckband headphones for the money

AKG Y100 Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Neckband Headphones

What you need to know: You tune these simple neckband earbuds with AKG/Harman’s well-acclaimed audio. These affordable headphones are quite a bit cheaper than many other name-brand headphones.

What you’ll love: Available in either blue or black, these AKG neckband headphones take just 15 minutes to recharge to an hour of listening time. They offer up to 8 hours of playtime on a full charge. With these earbud neckband headphones, you get a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000 Hz for superior audio. They feature ambient-aware technology for tuning into your surroundings.

What you should consider: Though users don’t tend to report issues with them, these headphones technically are not rated for water submersion or resistance, so keep them away from moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony WI-1000XM2 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headset Neckband Headphones With Mic

What you need to know: If you’re looking for headphones with a hard neckband or in a headset style, these impressive neckband headphones from Sony are for you. They also feature a built-in microphone and provide up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

What you’ll love: On top of their superior Sony audio quality, these wireless headset headphones feature active noise cancellation. The hard plastic neckband and earbuds are super comfortable, and the onboard controls make the unit easy to use.

What you should consider: These headphones aren’t suitable for those hoping to work out with their headphones. They’re also fairly expensive compared to many non-headset headphone models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.