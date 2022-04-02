Which Beats Bluetooth headphones to buy

Beats is the brainchild of famed hip-hop artists Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine. The company started in 2007 and released their first pair of headphones in 2008. Since that time, they have commanded a dominant market share in the industry. Their sound profile tends to be polarizing, but their success definitely proves that significantly more people love it than hate it.

When it comes to Bluetooth headphones, Beats offers them in three styles: on-ear, over-ear and earbuds. Each of these offers its own pros and cons depending on your intended usage. When choosing the right pair for you, you’ll need to consider your lifestyle, listening preferences, the features you want and your budget.

What to consider when buying Beats Bluetooth headphones

Beats headphones sound profile

If you’ve never listened to a pair of Beats headphones before, the first thing you’ll probably notice when you put them on is their bass-forward sound. This has been one of their claims to fame since the first pair was released in 2008. Those who like that bass-in-your-face sound and who listen to hip-hop, EDM and other genres where rich low-frequency sounds should take center stage will find they offer an excellent listening experience. However, those who like a neutral sound profile may want to consider Bluetooth headphones from Shure or Sennheiser, both of which are well-known for having a flat frequency response.

Compatible devices

Beats was purchased by Apple in 2014, and since then their headphones have been optimized for use with Apple iPhones and iPads. That being said, Beats headphones are also compatible with Samsung and other Android phones; however, some features may not work. Depending on the model, these functions may include single-ear listening, automatic ear detection and voice assistant capabilities.

Features

When purchasing any pair of headphones, you want to make sure they have the features you desire before clicking that buy button. If you want to wear your headphones while exercising, it’s smart to buy a pair that has water-resistant construction. Also, while some people certainly do work out with over- and on-ear headphones, the majority of people will find earbuds to be the most comfortable for this application.

If you listen to music all day long or tend to be forgetful when it comes to charging your devices, choose a pair with a very long battery life. It’s also a good idea to look for headphones that have Beats’ quick-charge feature, which provides several hours of additional playback time after just a few minutes of charging. Some of Beats’ over- and on-ear models offer as much as 40 hours of battery life per charge, while their earbuds are limited to 12 hours or less, depending on the model.

Those who want to block out background sounds when listening to their music will want to buy a pair of headphones that features active noise cancellation. Some models also feature a Transparency mode that allows you to let in ambient sounds when you want to be aware of your surroundings.

7 best Beats Bluetooth headphones

Best over-ear Beats Bluetooth headphones

Beats Studio3

Offering a more neutral audio profile than many other Beats models, the Studio3 are ideal for those who want a pair of headphones with the iconic Beats style but without the aggressive, bass-heavy sound. They feature adaptive noise cancellation and real-time audio calibration for an optimized listening experience.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Best on-ear Beats Bluetooth headphones

Beats Solo Pro

With an impressive 40-hour battery life, you can listen to your music all day long without having to worry about the Solo Pro running out of juice. Their lightweight construction ensures they’ll stay comfortable the whole time. Active noise cancellation and a Transparency mode allow you to let in as little or as much ambient sound as you want.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Best Beats Bluetooth earbuds

Beats Studio Buds

Small and discreet, the Studio Buds are great for wearing around town, but their water-resistant build means they’re also suitable for use while exercising. They offer an 8-hour battery life, and the included case can recharge them two times, giving you a total of 24 hours of use before you need to plug them in again.

Sold by Amazon

Beats headphones and earbuds worth checking out

Beats Solo3

Available in several two-tone color options, the Beat Solo3 are some of the brand’s most stylish headphones. They have comfortably cushioned earcups, on-ear controls and can fold up for travel. Also, if you ever run out of juice, a quick 5-minute charge gives you an additional 3 hours of battery life.

Sold by Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless

If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that won’t fall out during even the most intense workout routines, the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless fit the bill. They have adjustable, over-the-ear hooks that hold them securely in place at all times, and the reinforced, sweat-resistant construction ensures they’ll continue to function reliably for years to come.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Beats Flex Wireless

Beats’ most affordable earbuds, the Flex are good for casual listeners who don’t care about having the best sound quality and simply want something that won’t break the bank. They pair with devices quickly, have a 12-hour battery life and will automatically stop playing music when you clip their magnetic ends together. It should be noted that despite the name, they aren’t truly wireless.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Powerbeats

If you like the design and sound quality of the Powerbeats Pro but are worried you might misplace one because of their truly wireless design, you may want to consider the Powerbeats instead. They’re tethered to each other by a short wire, yet they still connect to an audio source via Bluetooth.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.