The addition of the right monitor to any home computer setup can instantly make your experience more efficient and enjoyable. For those who stream and game, a monitor may offer a sizable viewing field and quick refresh rate; work-from-home professionals will find monitors that ease strain and enhance multitasking.

Whatever your needs, there are quality monitors available for those on a budget. While you won’t find many over 30-inches in size or featuring 4K resolution, there are a wide range of worthy options from trusted brands from which to choose. Here are the best computer monitors you can buy.

12 best monitors

Acer 21.5” FHD Monitor

This small and thin monitor offers plenty of value for those with a smaller laptop at home, whether used for work, streaming or gaming. Quick response time and slightly above average refresh rate of 75Hz serve gamers well. Slim design and thin bezels create a better picture and allow for a second monitor to be connected, which for this price, is a plan we can get behind.

LG 24” LED Monitor

There’s an impressive amount of variety in this relatively inexpensive monitor from a trusted name in electronics. We love a quick response rate that allows for gamers to compete. The screen can also divide into four segments to make multitasking more efficient for professionals. We’re also fans of the minimized flicker and reduced blue light exposure.

Lenovo IdeaCycle 24” Monitor

We recommend this simple yet quality monitor to enhance your home setup. The decent size and FHD offers great value. It only includes one HDMI and one VGA port, which may be suitable for most people simply extending their home office. Quick response time adn high refresh rate make this suitable for gaming as well.

ASUS 23” Monitor

This light and slim monitor offers ease of use with its intuitive technologies that automatically adjust brightness and contrast. With FHD and a wide-viewing angle, this option by ASUS caters to any home setup; it’s also mountable to allow for more efficient usage.

Samsung Business Series 22” Monitor

We’re high on this option for professionals working from home. With a focus on reducing eye strain, including limiting flickering and glare, this monitor is designed for extended use; it also comes with a three year warranty. Vivid color, thin bezels and a wide-viewing angle allow for collaboration with others. It’s available in a few different sizes if you need to go bigger.

Sceptre 24” FHD Monitor

From a budget-friendly brand comes this versatile monitor we like for all kinds of activities, including gaming, streaming entertainment and browsing. Use the adjustable stand or mount the monitor, and enjoy games with a 75Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution. It also includes two convenient HDMI ports.

Samsung 24” Curved Monitor

A curved monitor creates a more immersive viewing field, ideal for anyone gaming, streaming content or working in design. We like this model by Samsung that features a wide viewing angle, deep contrast and a quick response time. We don’t love it for serious gamers or anyone who may want to hook up a second monitor, but it has plenty of value for those working regularly and consuming content.

HP P24 Monitor

We like this average-size productivity laptop that allows for multiple secure connections and easy usage. Low blue light mode and anti-glare screen are beneficial for prolonged use without suffering from eye fatigue. Though not ideal for gaming, thin bezels and FHD resolution is worthy for quality video consumption as well.

Dell 24” FHD Monitor

This model from Dell is ideal for those working regularly from home, offering convenience and efficiency in any space for solid value. The monitor is slim and light with a stand that takes up little room while also allowing you to tilt or swivel as needed. The screen reduces flicker and eye strain, and Dell offers features to better group and organize your tasks at hand.

Lenovo 27” WLED Monitor

One of the larger monitors on this list, we love the quick response time of 4ms and refresh rate of 75Hz for a budget-friendly gaming monitor. Mount on the wall or adjust the stand accordingly: the wide viewing angle offers an immersive experience. Reduced eye-strain technology also allows for frequent working, particularly in creative fields.

ASUS 24” Gaming Monitor

While this model comes in just under budget, it provides terrific value for dedicated gamers. It features a stunning response time of under 1ms, with 144Hz refresh rate that eliminates any lag, shadow effect or motion blur. It also features an HDMI port and DisplayPort connection, and settings to enhance visual clarity, brightness and contrast as needed.

LG 27” Monitor

Lastly, a large screen, thin bezels and a pair of HDMI inputs make this one of the most versatile and efficient monitors on our list – though it comes at the max budget. It boasts a slew of features, including technology that reduces stuttering and lag for gamers, and more screen control and versatility for those working from home.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews.

