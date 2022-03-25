Which smartphone case is best?

Smartphones are expensive purchases, even when you finance them or get a good deal. Since you don’t want to replace your phone sooner than necessary, protect your investment with a smartphone case.

For most smartphones, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of cases available. Besides obvious design variations, you’ll find that each case offers something different. Certain smartphone cases are optimized for wireless charging, while others offer a high level of protection. If you’re not sure which one is best for your smartphone, do what many people do: invest in more than one to cover every situation.

What you need to know about smartphone cases

Do I need a smartphone case?

Smartphone cases aren’t required purchases, but most people agree they’re worth the investment. Although smartphones these days are more durable than ever, that’s not to say they won’t sustain damage.

When you drop a phone on the sidewalk, for example, there’s a good chance that your phone can end up with scratches, dents or worse — a shattered screen. In these situations, even lightweight cases are better than one because they offer some protection.

How to select the right size among smartphone cases

There are plenty of smartphones on the market, with new ones seemingly arriving every season. Each one has different dimensions, so you’ll need to select a smartphone case based on make and model.

Case manufacturers clearly indicate which phone models their cases fit, and sometimes, they state which ones they won’t fit. With that said, some smartphones share the same dimensions. The second-generation iPhone SE is the same size as the iPhone 8 and 7, which means they are compatible with the same cases.

Types of smartphone cases

The most common smartphone case styles include slimline, heavy duty, wallet and novelty. They vary the most in terms of shapes, designs and levels of protection.

Slimline: Slimline cases, sometimes called shell cases, are usually thin and flexible. Because they’re thin and low-profile, they fit easily inside pockets. However, they offer the lowest level of protection.

Slimline cases, sometimes called shell cases, are usually thin and flexible. Because they’re thin and low-profile, they fit easily inside pockets. However, they offer the lowest level of protection. Heavy-duty: Heavy-duty cases usually have thick edges or bumpers made with high-density plastic, silicone or rubber. They offer the highest level of protection, but they’re typically bulky and heavy.

Heavy-duty cases usually have thick edges or bumpers made with high-density plastic, silicone or rubber. They offer the highest level of protection, but they’re typically bulky and heavy. Wallet: Wallet cases open like books and provide quick access to smartphones, which are usually secure via clips or bands. Although these cases have elegant designs and are made with fine materials, including leather, they offer low to moderate protection.

Wallet cases open like books and provide quick access to smartphones, which are usually secure via clips or bands. Although these cases have elegant designs and are made with fine materials, including leather, they offer low to moderate protection. Novelty: Novelty cases feature fun shapes and designs ranging from teddy bears to retro-inspired gaming controllers. They’re usually made with low-quality plastic or silicone, and at best, they offer light protection.

Popular features for smartphone cases

Once you decide on style and level of protection for smartphone cases, you can examine other features.

Grips: Many cases now have built-in grips, such as rings or PopGrips. Located at the back of the case, they help the phone rest comfortably in your hand. However, they add considerable bulk to the case.

Many cases now have built-in grips, such as rings or PopGrips. Located at the back of the case, they help the phone rest comfortably in your hand. However, they add considerable bulk to the case. Wireless charging: Most smartphone cases are compatible with wireless chargers, which means you don’t need to remove the case when you place it on the charger. With that said, thicker cases may slow down charging.

Most smartphone cases are compatible with wireless chargers, which means you don’t need to remove the case when you place it on the charger. With that said, thicker cases may slow down charging. Removable straps: Certain cases, including many wallet styles, have removable straps or lanyards. They’re ideal if you need to keep your phone accessible but don’t want to carry it in your hand or pocket.

Certain cases, including many wallet styles, have removable straps or lanyards. They’re ideal if you need to keep your phone accessible but don’t want to carry it in your hand or pocket. Kickstands: Several cases have kickstands that prop up the phone for hands-free viewing. They come in handy for video calling and streaming.

Several cases have kickstands that prop up the phone for hands-free viewing. They come in handy for video calling and streaming. Integrated screen protectors: Several heavy-duty smartphone cases have built-in screen protectors. They eliminate the need for adhesive screen protectors.

How much are smartphone cases?

Lightweight smartphone cases typically cost $12-$20. Cases with medium to high protection cost between $25-$50, though some outliers run as high as $70. Wallet cases run anywhere from $30-$175.

Top 8 smartphone cases

LifeProof Wake Series Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

LifeProof’s slimline case is made with durable polycarbonate that protects phones from drops as high as 2 yards. It’s backed by a one-year limited warranty, and it’s sustainably made with recyclable packaging and post-consumer waste.

Sold by Amazon

Oribox Shockproof Case for iPhone 13 Pro

This heavy-duty case has a three-in-one armor design with high shock absorption. While the case has an ultra-smooth finish, the edges have non-slip stripes for a secure grip.

Sold by Amazon

Otterbox Defender Series Case for iPhone SE

A best-seller, the Otterbox Defender case delivers a high level of protection from bumps, drops and light pressure. It comes with a belt clip holster that also functions as a kickstand.

Sold by Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Case for Galaxy S22

While affordable, this sleek Spigen case doesn’t compromise on protection. Not only is it made with durable thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate, but it also has a foam layer for added shock resistance.

Sold by Amazon

Crave Dual Guard Case for Galaxy S21

The Crave case is a sleek, low-profile design that offers advanced camera protection. It also has well-designed tactile buttons, and it’s one of few cases that is PowerShare compatible.

Sold by Amazon

Otterbox Prefix Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

One of Otterbox’s newer designs, the Prefix Series is an ultra-slim case with raised bumpers for added drop protection. The simple shell pops on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE effortlessly and has a second-skin fit.

Sold by Amazon

Caseology Parallax Protective Case for Google Pixel 6

This Caseology case has military-grade protection, which includes raised bezels around the screen, camera and ports. It’s compatible with wireless chargers and thicker screen protectors.

Sold by Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Case for Google Pixel 6

One of few rugged cases for the Pixel 6, this Spigen design features Air Cushion Technology and an inner spiderweb pattern that absorbs and distributes shock. It has a contemporary aesthetic with carbon fiber accents.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.