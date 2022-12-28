Which shower speaker is best?

Singing in the shower doesn’t have to be a completely a cappella experience. A shower speaker can transform your hollow-sounding shower into your own world-class concert hall. Whether you want some accompaniment for your greatest hits or just want to enjoy your favorite jams during your morning rituals, a shower speaker can liven up your bathroom more than you ever imagined.

If you’re ready to buy a new shower speaker, read on. Our useful buying guide includes expert advice and reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top pick, JBL Bluetooth Shower Speaker, sounds as good in the shower as it does on the road.

What to know before you buy a shower speaker

Audio quality

What’s the point of having a speaker if it doesn’t sound good? Despite their diminutive size, many shower speakers can deliver high-quality audio. It’s best to find a good balance between your size requirements and the audio quality that such a speaker can provide.

Battery life

Bluetooth used to be a huge drain on battery power, but in recent years, battery life has improved on most peripheral components like shower speakers. The longest battery life found in most shower speakers is around 12 hours.

Size

One issue with small speakers is that they struggle to maintain crisp audio at higher volumes. Most of the more expensive shower speakers can provide acceptable sound quality even when it comes in a small package. Less expensive models are somewhat hit or miss.

IP rating

IP stands for ingress protection. It’s a measure of how water-resistant or waterproof your speaker is. The IP rating consists of two separate numbers. The first number represents how well the speaker can resist dirt and dust. The second number is how well it can withstand a spray of water. The higher the number, the better your speaker fared in consumer tests.

Ease of use

You might be surprised to learn that some shower speakers, regardless of how small they are, can be exceedingly complicated to use. When you’re in the shower, you want the ability to turn on your speaker, have it connect to your device, and enjoy some music. If it takes too many steps to do this or it doesn’t happen easily, you’re just frustrated. Try to find a shower speaker that is uncomplicated and dependable.

Wireless range

Shower speakers connect to an audio device via Bluetooth. The wireless range of shower speakers is generally between 10 and 100 feet. Consider where your base device is placed when determining what wireless range you need.

Durability

Your shower speaker is likely to take a fall or hit here or there, so it’s important to find one that’s durable enough to take a little bit of punishment. Speakers with rubberized finishes tend to fare well in such situations.

What to look for in a quality shower speaker

Built-in microphone

A built-in microphone allows you to check messages and texts and make calls, all hands-free. This is a nice feature for those who want to maximize their productivity, regardless of where they are.

Attachment

Most shower speakers connect to a wall or shower rack in one of three ways: suction cups, hanging hooks, or a moldable tail. Suction cups are not all that sturdy and can cause your speaker to take a nasty tumble. Hanging hooks, on the other hand, are a lot more stable. Moldable tails can be twisted around a rod or other object in your shower; they can be frustrating to keep in place but are usually adequate.

Omnidirectional sound

Shower speakers with omnidirectional sound disperse a full 360-degree audio signal to the room. Although the echo in a shower can simulate this effect, this feature can be quite useful at the beach or on a pool deck.

How much you can expect to spend on a shower speaker

Most shower speakers cost between $20 and $100. For $20, shower speakers are usually basic suction-cup models. For $50, you can get an omnidirectional speaker with good sound quality. If you spend $100, you should expect a premium shower speaker with built-in mics and enhanced bass.

Shower speaker FAQ

Do shower speakers work when completely submerged?

A. Most do not. Speakers that have a rating of at least IPX6 can actually play underwater. Anything less than that will probably be destroyed in the process.

Will my shower speaker shut off by itself?

A. That depends on the speaker you choose. If you have a tendency to leave electronics on, look for a shower speaker that has a 15- to 30-minute shutoff feature.

What are the best shower speakers to buy?

Top shower speaker

JBL Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Our take: A rugged “go anywhere” speaker for the shower and the great outdoors.

What we like: Comes in two colors. Water-resistant. Its 10-hour battery life make this little speaker a tough and reliable choice.

What we dislike: Some users reported Bluetooth connectivity issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower speaker for the money

iFox’s Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Our take: A lightweight and portable speaker for music in the shower or on the go.

What we like: Solid suction cup and clip for securing speaker to wall. Convenient hands-free calling option. Up to 10 hours of battery life.

What we dislike: Some users weren’t pleased with the sound quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SoundBot’s Waterproof Shower Speaker

Our take: A slick-looking speaker for those who are image-conscious, even in the shower.

What we like: Has a 33-foot range. One-year warranty. Built-in microphone and superior audio quality.

What we dislike: Ability to hold a charge diminishes over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

