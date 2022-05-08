Which Thule bike racks are best?

Whether you’re an avid bike-tourer or a weekend road-warrior, a good Thule bike rack can help you discover new terrain. However, choosing the wrong rack can cause more problems than solutions.

Some vehicles have more attachment options than others and will allow you to choose between hanging your bikes, which is ideal for hardtail and road bikes, or securing them to a tray, which is great for full suspension bikes but may require removing the front wheel. For more information, check out the Best Reviews buying guide for bike racks.

Best Thule roof bike racks

Roof racks are tray-style racks that require an existing crossbar system, ideally from Thule. Although these are the easiest bike racks to set up, they can add significant height to your vehicle and increase drag. Roof racks are best suited for lower sedans and wagons, as opposed to SUVs.

Thule UpRide roof bike rack

This roof bike rack is easy to install and has a universal mount to fit all bikes. You don’t have to remove the wheel to use it, and it doesn’t have any frame contact for maximum protection. To top it all off, you can easily slide from the passenger side to driver side for easy access.

Thule ProRide XT roof bike rack

The Thule ProRide XT is designed for heavier bikes with large front and rear suspension. With a weight capacity of 44 pounds and large foam pads to grip the frame, you can count on this rack to hold your bike securely under any conditions. Another great feature of the Thule ProRide XT is the fact that it self positions itself in the rack when you tighten the straps.

Best Thule truck bed bike racks

Truck bed bike racks are a great option if you have a truck, since they’re affordable and don’t reduce your gas mileage as much as roof racks. If you manage to get a tall cap for your truck, you can add a layer of security as well.

Thule GateMate Pro truck bed bike rack

The Thule GateMate Pro slips right over the tailgate of your truck and can hold up to seven adult-sized bikes. The GateMate provides heavy duty protection for your bike, as well as your truck, and easily folds away when not in use. With a price tag of $200, it’s hard to beat the versatility, convenience and affordability of the GateMate Pro truck bed bike rack.

Thule Insta-Gater Pro truck bed bike rack

While the GateMate Pro saves on space and offers great versatility, the Insta-Gater places a premium on frame protection. Designed as an upright rack for the inside of your truck bed, this rack is heavy duty from tip to the tail. It can handle tires up to 5 inches thick and heavy electric bikes without breaking a sweat.

Best Thule hitch bike racks

Hitch bike racks easily attach to a trailer hitch and tend to be the most versatile. With both hanging and tray-style mount options, some hitch racks can hold up to seven bikes. However, hitch bike racks limit access to your rear cargo space while in use.

Thule EasyFold XT 2 hitch bike rack

If you’re looking for Thule’s flagship hitch bike rack then EasyFold XT 2 is for you. Featuring a fulling foldable design with built-in wheels and a foot-operated tilt lever for easy trunk access, this bike rack has all the bells and whistles and avid biker needs. Plus, loading it up with heavy electric bikes or mountain bikes is easy thanks to the integrated loading ramp.

Thule Apex XT Swing 4 hitch bike rack

The Apex XT features a simple hanging-mount design and an awesome swing feature that allows you to easily move a fully loaded rack out of the way of your trunk opening. Thule also added their unique anti-sway cradles to prevent bike movement while in transit. This hitch bike rack is ideal for anyone constantly on the move.

Thule Range hitch bike rack

Specifically designed for the back of an RV or trailer, this hitch bike rack is ideal for people committed to living life outdoors. The Thule Range is packed with premium features, like enhanced anti-sway cradles and integrated security that keeps your gear safe during extended road trips.

Best Thule trunk bike racks

Trunk bike racks, also known as rear racks, don’t require a trailer hitch or roof bars to attach to your vehicle. You can affix a trunk bike rack to almost any type of car, and they usually don’t increase the height of your vehicle or ruin it’s aerodynamics. However, it may take some time to learn how to quickly and properly install your Thule trunk bike rack.

Thule Outway 3 trunk bike rack

The Outway 3 is Thule’s flagship trunk bike rack. It can hold up to three bikes and offers maximum security for them by using steel cables, rather than nylon straps, to attach to your vehicle. Each cable is equipped with a plastic coating and rubber pads to protect your vehicle from scratches and dings.

Thule Passage trunk bike rack

Designed for convenience and weight-saving, this simple bike rack is great for anyone on a budget. Although it’s loaded with Thule’s premium innovations, this trunk bike rack has loads of straps, no-sway cages and ample padding to keep both your bike and car safe. With a two bike capacity, it’s hard to beat the functionality of the Thule Passage for the price.

Thule Spare Me Pro trunk bike rack

This trunk bike rack is ideal for anyone with a spare tire on the back of their vehicle. The Thule Spare Me Pro can easily attach to regular and oversize tires and hold two bikes with ease. With a load capacity of 75 pounds, you can put two heavy-duty bikes on this rack. Thule also included their signature anti-sway cages and stay-put cradles to keep everything together.

