Did you know? Your hair will grow slightly quicker during the warmer months, due to the heat stimulating circulation to encourage growth.

Where to find the best hair growth serum

There are multiple environmental factors that can affect the growth of your hair. Stress itself plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products that we use. A head full of long healthy hair can be achievable when eliminating products that strip the hair of natural oils and replacing those with safe products and serums that improve scalp health. The root of your problems begin at the scalp, and hair serums for hair growth work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. Aside from conditions within, a good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. In pursuit of the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.

What to know before buying hair growth serum

Hair Type

Buyers should consider checking to make sure the ingredients in hair growth serums meet their hair type needs. Each hair type will react differently to certain ingredients and formulas.

Oily Hair: Persons with oily hair should look for hair serums that use water-based and nongreasy formulas. A serum that features various oils will weigh down this hair type. Products that work best for people with oily hair will need to be hydrating and not heavy. Oily hair will not require frequent application of hair growth serums.

Ingredients

When purchasing a hair growth serum, avoid products that have parabens, sulfates and alcohol. These ingredients will dry out the hair over time and could cause hair loss. Healthy hair is sourced from a healthy scalp. Putting ingredients in your hair that are known to cause scalp irritation could halt hair growth for a period of time.

Parabens: Parabens can disrupt hormones in the body, harm reproductive organs and increase cancer risk. When used abundantly, products that contain parabens can cause scalp irritation. The scalp is very sensitive and should not encounter ingredients that are not gentle.

Brand

When purchasing a hair serum for hair growth, make sure that the brand itself has good reviews. Make sure the brand sustainably sources its ingredients and pledges not to use harmful products on animals when creating their formula. The brands that care about the animals and the environment also work to make sure their formula is gentle, organic and safe for use on sensitive skin. Just because a brand is not widely known, does not mean that it will not do wonders for the hair. Popularity cannot guarantee the best results. Before purchasing a hair growth serum, consider checking the reviews to see what others who have used the product have said about it. This will give you a clue on the integrity of the brand and its formula for success.

How much you can expect to spend on hair growth serum

Hair growth serum will cost anywhere from $30-$90, depending on the size of the bottle, the ingredients and the brand. A serum that is widely known and uses the best ingredients to stimulate hair growth quickly will be priced around $50-$90.

Tips for applying hair growth serum

For best results when applying hair growth serum, first dampen the hair. This will open the hair cuticles and allow the product to absorb more effectively. Then, add one to two drops of hair serum to the palm of your hand and rub it together. Apply this to your hair, working from the ends up to the middle of your hair. If the product is also used for scalp health, apply from tip all the way to the root for the best results.

Hair growth serum FAQ

What ingredients help my hair grow?

A. When purchasing a hair growth serum to strengthen and grow your hair, consider looking for ingredients such as peppermint, Jamaican black castor oil and aloe vera. These are just a few of many ingredients that stimulate hair growth and leave the hair feeling stronger and looking healthier.

Do I need to use hair growth serum every day?

A. You should not use hair growth serums every time you wash and style your hair. Limit the use of these serums to a couple of times a week. If you have unmanageable and frizzy hair, consider also adding an oil-based product to your hair routine on the days that you are not using the serum.

Best hair growth serum under $40

Revitalize Natural Hair Growth Oil 2 Oz

This hair serum helps prevent hair thinning and promotes hair growth. It works to nourish dry, dull hair by increasing scalp health to allow the user to achieve longer, stronger and shiner looking hair.

Sold by Amazon

Grow Gorgeous Original Hair Density Serum

This hair growth serum is uniquely formulated to improve hair volume and boost thickness and fullness. It works to target scalp health and is good for all hair types. Its vegan and cruelty-free formula provides a gentle clean and is safe for color-treated hair.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Amazon

Best hair growth serum under $60

Curlsmith Full Lengths Density Elixir

This hair serum helps to support healthy hair growth by supercharging hair follicles and soothing the scalp. It works on all hair types and textures and is weightless, non-greasy and water-based. This vegan formula serves to improve scalp health above all, which leads to hair growth.

Sold by Ulta Beauty, Amazon

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

This hair serum uses plant extracts to help visibly increase hair density without harmful toxins. This vegan formula helps hair grow longer and stronger and can be used to energize hair follicles. It promises to increase hair density by up to 50% in as little as 90 days.

Sold by Vegamour

Best hair growth serum under $80

Nutrafol Hair Growth Serum

This hair serum is a lightweight, topical serum used to combat dry, brittle, and thinning hair with antioxidants. It works to improve hair strength, minimize breakage and is clinically tested. The formula is vegan and is shown to improve hair density in as little as 90 days.

Sold by Amazon

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced CBD Hair Serum

This hair serum works to strengthen roots and increase the appearance of hair density, thickness and volume.It is free of any known toxic chemicals, carcinogens or harmful side effects. This cruelty-free hair serum is formulated with bioavailable ingredients to rebalance the hair growth cycle and reduce shedding.

Sold by Vegamour

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.