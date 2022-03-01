Which eyebrow dye is best?

An essential step in a good makeup routine is creating clean, defined brows. And many people fill in their brows with a brow pencil, powder or pomade. But if you’re tired taking time to perfect the look of your brows every day, an eyebrow dye can help darken and fill in your brows for several weeks. This tactic can save you precious time in the morning.

Eyebrow dye usually comes in a kit, complete with dye and an accelerator product that you mix with it. Just comb the dye through your brows and allow it to sit for a specific period before wiping it away with a damp cotton ball. If you’re looking for an extremely easy-to-use dye that provides rich color, Godefroy Instant Eyebrow Color kit is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy an eyebrow dye

Eyebrow dye benefits

Eyebrow dye offers plenty of benefits that can help streamline your brow routine. Most people use eyebrow dye to eliminate the need for brow powders, pencils or pomades, eliminating the need to do it every morning. Others use the dye to darken their brow hair and fill in gaps. The color usually lasts for more than a month, too, so you don’t have to touch up your brows too often. You can find brow dye in several shades, making it easy to find one that matches your hair color and flatters your skin tone.

Color

For brow dye to look natural, it shouldn’t be too dark or harsh against your skin tone. That’s why it’s crucial to choose the right shade. Some brands only offer two shades. They’re usually in the brown family, making it difficult to find the right color if you’re not a brunette. Other brands offer shades like auburn, gray and light brown options, which can work for some blondes.

If you’re stuck between two shades of brow dye, you’re better off going with the lighter option. Choosing a shade that’s too dark can make your brows look harsh and unnatural. If your brows turn out lighter than you want, you can go one shade darker for your next brow tinting session.

What to look for in a quality eyebrow dye

Ingredients

Since the eyebrow dye comes so close to your eyes, you want to ensure the ingredients are safe. Eyebrow dyes are usually semi-permanent products, and many brands use vegetable dyes, which are less likely to irritate the eyes.

Never use hair dye to tint your eyebrows. Not only do they contain ingredients that can be dangerous if they get in your eyes, but they may also be too harsh for your brow hair and cause breakage.

Strength

If you want to use eyebrow dye to deepen the look of your brows, it’s essential to consider strength. Choose a dye formulated specifically for gray hair if you want to color gray brows. These have the proper strength needed to get the job done right.

Application

If you are new to eyebrow dying, you may be a bit overwhelmed or nervous about the prospect of dying your brows. Luckily, many eyebrow dye kits come with wands, guides and pointers on how to make the most out of the application. If you’re more experienced and know how to apply eyebrow dye with ease, you can expand your search to other kits that focus less on guidance and more on the overall product.

How much you can expect to spend on eyebrow dye

Eyebrow dye usually costs between $7-$25. A basic kit with between 1-10 applications will typically cost around $7-$15. If you want a kit with enough dye for 20 or more tinting sessions, expect to pay between $15-$25.

Eyebrow dye FAQ

Is eyebrow dye safe?

A. While there are no FDA-approved eyebrow dye products on the market, most formulas are safe if you use them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Take care when applying the dye to ensure you don’t get any in your eyes.

How long does the color from eyebrow dye last?

A. The color from most eyebrow dyes lasts for four to six weeks. However, it varies based on how often you wash your face, the skincare products you use, your hair color and the dye color.

What’s the best eyebrow dye to buy?

Top eyebrow dye

Godefroy Instant Eyebrow Color kit

What you need to know: This easy-to-use eyebrow dye is perfect for beginners, providing excellent results even if you’ve never dyed your brows before.

What you’ll love: It comes with everything you need to color your brows and is extremely user-friendly. The instructions are clear, and it even has a palette for the dye and activator.

What you should consider: It’s on the more expensive side, considering it’s only for one use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eyebrow dye for the money

MINA ibrow Henna for Spot Coloring

What you need to know: This semi-permanent brow dye offers enough product for multiple tinting sessions and provides a flattering, natural color.

What you’ll love: It comes with enough dye for up to 30 tinting sessions and gives great coverage even on lighter hair. The results can last for up to six weeks. It doesn’t contain any heavy metals.

What you should consider: The dye shades tend to run a little dark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RefectoCil Color Kit with Cream Hair Dye and Liquid Oxidant

What you need to know: This eyebrow dye kit provides lovely, natural results. But it requires some skill to use, so it’s best for experienced brow dye users.

What you’ll love: It features a salon-quality formula that creates a rich, lovely color true to the advertised shades. The dye is thick, so it’s not as likely to drip during application. It comes with a brush and mixing dish for application.

What you should consider: It doesn’t offer the same results on all hair colors and types, so you may need to touch up your brows more often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

