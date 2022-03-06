Which high-end bassinets are best?

A high-end bassinet is slightly smaller than a crib and gives infants a secure and safe place to sleep while being close to their parents at all times of the night and day. Whether you just want to have your baby close by or you are searching for an excellent co-sleeping arrangement, a high-end bassinet can help your baby fall asleep more easily. The SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet is a fantastic choice if you’re searching for one of the best high-end bassinets out there.

What to know before you buy a high-end bassinet

Consider the size of the high-end bassinet

You should select a high-end bassinet that appropriately fits your home and bedroom space. It’s important to measure your bedroom space before buying a high-end bassinet since not all bassinets are super compact.

Look at the weight limits

You can use most high-end bassinets until your infant is 3- to 6-months-old, but if your high-end bassinet has a low weight limit, it might become unsafe for your child to use before they hit 3 months.

Find a portable bassinet

Compact bassinets with wheels are an excellent option for many parents since portability is crucial. Wheels make it easier to transport your high-end bassinet.

What to look for in a quality high-end bassinet

Breathability

All sides of your high-end bassinet should include a breathable mesh covering as a safety measure. This breathable mesh covering helps improve circulation and decreases the risk of suffocation if your baby ends up facing the bassinet wall.

Mattress firmness and fit

Your child’s mattress should fit as snugly as possible with zero gaps between the mattress and the sides of the high-end bassinet. The mattress should also be fairly firm so that it can hold its shape with your child lying on top of the mattress.

Rocking

High-end bassinets tend to have a rocking feature. This is a wonderful way to get your child to fall asleep, but you should make sure that the rocking feature can be locked or shut off if needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end bassinet

High-end bassinets can cost around $500, with some costing more than $500.

High-end bassinet FAQ

Can you use a high-end bassinet that doubles as a co-sleeper with a bed of any height?

A. You can probably use a high-end bassinet that doubles as a co-sleeper with a bed of any height, but you should read the specifications of the high-end bassinet you’re considering before you actually buy it.

Most high-end bassinets have leg extenders or height-adjustable bases, but some high-end bassinets don’t have these features. You should also look at the minimum and maximum height limits, especially if you have a fairly low bed or tall bed.

When should you move your child from a high-end bassinet to a crib?

A. Weight and age limits can be a helpful recommendation, but keep in mind that these limits are just meant to be used as guidelines. It’s probably time to move your baby to a crib if they are pulling themselves up, pushing up on their hands or rolling over, no matter what weight or age they are. You also shouldn’t ever go over the weight limit on your high-end bassinet, even if the bassinet looks fairly stable.

What should you do if your child won’t sleep in their crib or bassinet?

A. Many infants have difficulty letting go of their parents when it’s time to go to bed, so it can be helpful to develop a bedtime routine and stick to it as closely as possible. For example, you can try swaddling, feeding, bathing, telling a story and singing a lullaby before putting your baby down for bed.

When you put your baby in the crib or bassinet when they are sleepy but still awake, they will learn how to fall asleep on their own and develop an association between bedtime or nap time and the crib or bassinet.

What are the best high-end bassinets to buy?

Top high-end bassinet

SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet

What you need to know: This popular high-end bassinet from SNOO is perfect for natural sleep training with soothing white noise and automatic rocking motions.

What you’ll love: This well-constructed SNOO high-end bassinet boosts sleep up to two hours per night and responds to fussing with white noise and motion to calm down crying. The smart app that comes with the bassinet also allows you to customize the motion and sounds.

What you should consider: The smart app is not always responsive, according to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end bassinet for the money

Clair de Lune Grey Wicker Moses Basket

What you need to know: This inexpensive high-end bassinet from Clair de Lune comes in a beautiful marshmallow white color with a grey wicker basket.

What you’ll love: This Clair de Lune high-end bassinet features a grey wicker Moses basket, as well as an adjustable removable hood and two handles to make it as simple as possible to carry. The bassinet is suitable to use from birth.

What you should consider: This bassinet is fairly small and might not work for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Cradle Rocking Chair Foldaway Rocking Bassinet

What you need to know: This foldaway rocking bassinet from Baby Cradle can either be used as a bassinet or a stable crib.

What you’ll love: This Baby Cradle high-end bassinet is a lightweight, stand-alone, three-in-one option that you can easily move around. You can use the product as a travel cot, a game co-sleeping cot or a standalone bassinet.

What you should consider: There is an error of up to three centimeters in the sizing, since the bassinet is measured by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

