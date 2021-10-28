High Chairs & Booster Seats

Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
36°
Sign Up
New York, NY
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
TV Replay
News
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
New Jersey
The Missing
Crime
Lottery
US and World News
Transit
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Coronavirus
Monica Makes It Happen
Politics
PIX on Politics
Politics from The Hill
Traffic
Automotive News
Newsletters
Press Releases
Top Stories
Seen him? Sought in fatal BK shooting of boy, 17: …
Video
MSG concertgoers react to facial recognition software
Video
Lawmakers consider scaffolding regulations in NYC
Video
Students call for funding cuts to school safety agents
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Chris Cimino
Morning News
Dan Mannarino
Hazel Sanchez
Vanessa Freeman
Craig Treadway
Kirstin Cole
Ben Aaron
Byron Miranda
Alex Lee
Justin Walters
Top Stories
Iconic NYC dance competition kicks off this weekend
Video
Top Stories
US Rep. Ritchie Torres on banking concerns
Video
NYC school safety plans after 2 teens shot in Manhattan
Video
David Dastmalchian: the super nice guy behind many …
Video
Knicks City Dancers show off their skills on PIX11 …
Video
NY Living
Marysol Castro
Alex Lee
Ben Aaron
Star Harvey
PIX11 Partner
Top Stories
Husband and wife duo on relationship tips for couples
Video
Top Stories
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond star in ‘Parade’
Video
Top Stories
Actor Anna Uzele on new series and Broadway musical
Video
Commitment to customer service is a top priority …
Video
Live dating show UpDating, returns to New York City
Video
Pie-themed cocktails that are perfect for Pi Day!
Sports
Mets
MLB
NBA
NHL
LIV Golf
Marc Malusis
Justin Walters
Joe Mauceri
PIX11 Sports Nation
Top Stories
Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets this season
Top Stories
Moose on the Loose: Aaron Rodgers
Video
Mets’ Quintana out until at least July with rib injury
‘Fosbury Flop’ Olympian Dick Fosbury dies at 76
Video
Former Jets QB Mike White signing with Dolphins
Video
Mets
NY Mets livestream
Mets livestream schedule
PIX11 Mets livestream FAQ
Top Stories
Mets’ Quintana out until at least July with rib injury
Top Stories
Amazin’ Day: Unlock New York City with your Mets …
Top Stories
PIX11 Mets Livestream FAQ
Mets’ Cohen cautions spending doesn’t mean title …
Video
1-on-1 with Mets manager Buck Showalter
Video
Remarkable Women
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
Press Releases
Report It!
Advertise With Us!
PIX11 Careers
Post a Job
Find a Job
Sharing media with PIX11
Community
Remarkable Women 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Broadway Show
It’s a G Thing
Changemakers
Small Business Spotlight
Calendar
PIX11 Contests
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Gamers score bigger with Verizon Home Internet
Video
Top Stories
Solutions for busy families to get out of the door …
Video
Top Stories
Get a home loan approval in 24 hours with Same Day …
Video
How morning routines set you up for success
Video
Spring Essentials including award winning brands
Video
Verizon tech can be a slam dunk this March and beyond
Video
Search
Please enter a search term.
High Chairs & Booster Seats
12 best high chairs
Top High Chairs & Booster Seats Headlines
Graco high chairs vs. Stokke high chairs
Best Britax booster seat
The best folding high chair
Best dining booster seat
Best portable high chair
Best feeding booster seat
More High Chairs & Booster Seats
Best kids’ chair
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
PIX11 News Headlines
SIGN UP NOW
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
Man’s life saved by his own colleagues at SI hospital
BK bus rider shot in fight with fellow passenger: …
When is NYC schools’ spring break?
Teen arrested in NYC subway attack on boy, 15: sources
Seen him? Sought in fatal BK shooting of boy, 17: …
Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in NYC: police
Robber hits 3 banks in Queens in 1-hour spree: police
Don't Miss
Where to find PIX11 News
How to report no heat in NYC: Resources for tenants
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
Suicide prevention and mental health resources
Domestic violence resources
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR