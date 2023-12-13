Ugly and hilarious sweaters to liven up your holiday mood

Christmas is a time of tradition. Every family has its own, such as when exactly presents get opened, whether a Secret Santa system is used or a white elephant game is played and more. Then there are the common traditions like putting up decorations inside and out, pretending you like eggnog and, the most fun of all, attending or throwing an ugly Christmas sweater party.

There are many reasons why this tradition took off and has yet to come back down, but one of the biggest is the simple joy that comes from letting go of your appearance-based worries and having some silly, dumb fun with the people you care about most.

The 50 best Christmas gift ideas of 2023

Ugly Christmas sweater types

There are three main categories to consider when selecting your next ugly Christmas sweater.

Classic

The original style of ugly Christmas sweater is similar to something your grandma may have knit for you (meaning no offense!). It usually features stripes of repeating Christmas-related patterns, such as snowflakes, Christmas trees and reindeer. It may or may not have a main, central image such as Santa Claus or some other figure from Christmas lore.

Modern

Modern ugly Christmas sweaters usually feature a playful image or pun that takes center stage, with the rest of the sweater being one solid color. They can also stretch into a postmodern interpretation of the ugly Christmas sweater, such as being interactive, having working lights or even looking like the needles of a Christmas tree, complete with dangling ornaments.

One thing to note about modern ugly Christmas sweaters is that some of them can ape the classic style. These have all the hallmarks of classic sweaters, such as repeating imagery in stripes and possibly a main central figure, but they stray from typical Christmas imagery. For example, a modern version of the classic sweater could feature a popular image in pop culture as the main central figure. These are a great way to honor the past while keeping an eye on the present.

Adult

Adult ugly Christmas sweaters all fall under the modern umbrella, but nonetheless get their own category for one big reason: They would not be welcome in some settings, such as the workplace or an event with young children. Many adult ugly Christmas sweaters are somewhat risque, or flat-out openly sexual, in imagery or design. Others may have off-color jokes, foul language or reference something parents may not be ready to explain to younger children.

This isn’t to say they’re bad; far from it. Wear the right adult ugly Christmas sweater in the right situation and you could be the talk of the evening (in a good way). But, if you’re not 100% certain your adult sweater would be appropriate, play it safe and go with something else.

Best ugly Christmas sweaters

Tipsy Elves Meowy Christmas Ugly Christmas Sweater

This ugly sweater is perfect for any cat lover, and since cats seem to own the internet, it’s a safe pick for going to a party where you may not know everyone. It comes in seven sizes.

Tipsy Elves Bristle Babe Ugly Christmas Sweater

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a Christmas tree, this is the sweater for you. Be cautious about how you move though; you don’t want to break any ornaments. It comes in eight sizes.

Tipsy Elves Go Big Or Go Home Ugly Christmas Sweater

This ugly sweater references a famous scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” an all-time great Christmas movie that plenty of people are sure to appreciate. Don’t worry, it also works without knowledge of the movie. It comes in eight sizes.

Tipsy Elves Happy Birthday Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater

For many, Christmas is a religious holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus. This sweater plays into that while remaining inoffensive so as not to risk upsetting any devout members of the population you may come across. It comes in nine sizes.

Tipsy Elves Sweet Baby Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater

This is another ugly sweater that plays into the religious history of the holiday, though it is a little bit riskier than the sweater above. Still, it should be OK to wear in most situations. It comes in nine sizes.

Tipsy Elves Caribrew Ugly Christmas Sweater

This is right on the cusp of being a classic ugly Christmas sweater, but the fact that the reindeer are drinking frosty mugs of what is most likely interpreted as beer pushes it into the modern category. It comes in nine sizes.

Tipsy Elves Santa Unicorn Ugly Christmas Sweater

One reason clothes can be ugly is that they use a mishmash of imagery that makes no collective sense. This sweater is the epitome of that failure, featuring Santa on a unicorn while they both fly through space. Makes zero sense; so, you know, perfect. It comes in nine sizes.

Tipsy Elves Naughty Or Nice Reversible Sequin Ugly Christmas Sweater

This fun sweater is perfect for someone who plans to start an evening with the family before heading out for the night with friends. Everyone will probably want to try changing the sequins, though. It comes in eight sizes.

Tipsy Elves Christmas Present Ugly Christmas Sweater

If you’ve ever wanted to take the “I am the gift” approach to showing up at a party, this sweater that makes you look like an actual wrapped gift is the way to do it. It’s even got a “To/From” tag. It comes in eight sizes.

Tipsy Elves Meowy Christmas Sleigh Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Another crack at the cat-loving side of the world, this one is a little heavier on the Christmas imagery since the cats are hauling Santa’s sleigh. It’s also got some lights in it to make sure you’re the center of attention. It comes in seven sizes.

Tipsy Elves Cat-itude Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

The final cat-centric sweater of the day plays it much simpler than the other two since it simply features a cat at play. The working lights add some extra spice. It comes in eight sizes.

Tipsy Elves Drinking Game Ugly Christmas Sweater

This sweater is a drinking game, though it’s a risky one since you’re putting a target on yourself. The rules of the game are on the back of the sweater so you don’t even have to explain. It comes in nine sizes.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.