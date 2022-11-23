If you have a beauty junkie on your list, they will be thrilled to receive a gift set of high-end beauty essentials.

Which holiday gift sets of high-end beauty essentials are best?

Whether you have a beauty junkie on your list or you need to stock up on your own cosmetics, the holidays are the best time to buy prestige beauty products like makeup, haircare, perfume, and skincare.

Why? Because just about every high-end brand offers value sets of their most popular products. You can save anywhere from a few dollars to well over 50% if you buy a holiday gift set. Here are some of our favorites. Remember to look for add-on values like free gifts with purchase or additional coupon codes that will save you even more.

Top skincare sets to buy

Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1

Want brighter, more youthful-looking skin? This kit contains four products to round out a simple yet effective skincare regimen: C.E.O. Glow, C.E.O. Serum, C.E.O Cream, and AutoCorrect.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Anti-Aging Trio

Collagen is an “it” ingredient right now for its anti-aging and hydrating capabilities. This set saves you more than $50 compared to buying each item separately. You get a cleanser, moisturizer, and eye treatment in this simple but solid trio.

PERRICONE MD Essential Fx Starter Collection

When your skin is really acting up, this kit steps up to the challenge. And buying as a set saves you nearly half the price of buying each product on its own. The kit delivers powerful moisture, smoothing out wrinkles and lifting saggy, tired skin.

Top makeup sets to buy

Too Faced Christmas Star Makeup Collection

This trio of pretty palettes is perfect for someone who likes a range of shades, or you could split it up into three gifts. They each include several eyeshadows and blushes in festive packaging â€“ saving you major bucks in the long run.

Top haircare

IGK All Stars Volume, Hydration And Dry Shampoo Kit

It’s best not to wash your hair every single day as it strips it of natural oils that keep it shiny, soft, and bouncy. In between washings, dry shampoo can lift up the roots and soak up any greasiness. This is a great kit to gift to anyone who wants to get up and go without all the fuss.

Top beauty tool

Beautyblender Dripping in Diamonds

There’s no point investing in premium beauty products if you don’t apply them correctly. Beauty blenders are great for putting on makeup and skincare products so that you get the most out of them. Plus, these four sponges are easy to handle and wash clean.

