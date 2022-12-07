Under $50 is a smart target sale price because it means you are getting a quality product at an affordable price.

The holiday sales have only just begun

Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.

15 gifts you can get on sale for under $50 today

Lenox Grinch With All the Gifts Ornament

This beautifully crafted porcelain Grinch ornament is regularly $80, but right now, you can get it for only $21.59. Sold by Amazon

Cuddl Duds Plush/Faux Fur Throw

This cozy throw is perfect for those chilly winter nights. It has a soft plush face and is wrinkle-free. Buy it today for $20 off. Sold by Kohl’s

DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set

This set of 40 optimum-torque bits comes in a rugged clear case so you can easily see the exact bit you need. It’s on sale today for 45% off. Sold by Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones

Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are voice assistant-compatible and feature a swivel design that makes them handy for travel. Normally they’re $59.99, but today you can get them for just $38. Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Pizzelle Press

If you know someone who loves pizzelles, this press makes two 4-inch cookies at once. It has five cooking settings so you can have light and chewy or dark and crunchy cookies for $49.95 (regularly $90). Sold by Wayfair

Alexa Smart Home Starter Kit

This smart home starter kit comes with the ever-popular Echo Dot (5th generation) and a Bluetooth color bulb. With this two-piece set, the recipient can see how easy it is to build a home that listens to you. You can save 56% when you purchase this bundle today. Sold by Amazon

Triducna Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

If you know someone who likes to be pampered, this massager has eight bi-directional rotating massage heads with three speeds. It also heats up to approximately 104 degrees and is on sale for 43% off. Sold by Amazon

Husky Mechanics Tool Set

This comprehensive tool set is ideal for the mechanic in your life. It has 94 pieces and a sturdy carrying case. Even better, at 44% off, it comes in at just under $50, making it an exceptional bargain. Sold by Home Depot

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Give the gift of a lifetime of entertainment. The Fire TV Stick provides access to over one million movies and TV episodes. It is currently on sale for 46% off. Sold by Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

This ultra-real-looking tabletop tree has multicolored LED lights and a cloth bag base. At 46% off, it makes a great gift and a great bargain. Sold by Amazon

ProForm 25-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell Set

Dumbbells are expensive. Imagine the joy on a friend’s face when they open this set of adjustable dumbbells. You can purchase this thoughtful fitness item today for 50% off. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light

The eight modes on this wall of lights can add elegance to any space. You can save $10 when you buy this gift item today. Sold by Amazon

Kasa Smart Light Switch

Since there is no hub required for this smart light switch, it’s an easy gateway product to introduce a friend to the convenience of smart home technology. It works with Alexa and Google Home and is currently available for 35% off. Sold by Amazon

Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee

If you know someone who can never get enough coffee, this set comes with 88 K-cup pods, which should be enough to get through several mornings, at least. Today, it’s on sale for 30% off. Sold by Staples

Oneisall Rechargeable Dog Clippers

This rechargeable clipper set comes with everything needed to keep your dog looking their best. The low-vibration, ultra-quiet design makes it extra appealing. It’s on sale today for 30% off. Sold by Amazon

