Which mattress topper for side sleepers is best?

Despite experts recommending sleeping on your back for the best night’s sleep, some sleepers can’t help but turn to their side. While this might be your preferred sleeping position, it can lead to some issues without the right support. And a mattress topper could be the answer.

With 3 inches of cooling memory foam and a removable, machine-washable cover, the Tempur-Pedic Cooling Foam Topper is an excellent choice for any side sleeper.

What to know before you buy a mattress topper for side sleepers

Why side sleeping can cause pain

As your shoulder collapses into the mattress or gets crunched up to your neck, your spine becomes misaligned and you can experience pain. Your best solution is a medium-firm mattress and one firm pillow.

A mattress topper is another answer. These can improve your sleep without having to buy a new mattress. With a mattress topper, you can also customize the comfort. Most brands offer options from 1-4 inches thick, with different levels of firmness and varying materials. By adding the right additional support and padding, you can wake up refreshed and pain-free.

Material

The materials for mattress toppers all have pros and cons, and can make a huge difference in the quality of your sleep.

Latex offers great support and it’s a firmer option, but some people are allergic to it. Otherwise, it’s an antimicrobial option that provides limited motion transfer, so you won’t be disturbed if your partner moves in the night. It can, though, feel a little too warm to those who sleep hot.

offers great support and it’s a firmer option, but some people are allergic to it. Otherwise, it’s an antimicrobial option that provides limited motion transfer, so you won’t be disturbed if your partner moves in the night. It can, though, feel a little too warm to those who sleep hot. Memory foam is the tried-and-true preference of many sleepers. Made with polyurethane chemically enhanced for greater density it reduces pressure on your joints and comes in a range of thicknesses and densities. It has reduced motion transfer, making it a great option for couples, but tends to retain heat.

is the tried-and-true preference of many sleepers. Made with polyurethane chemically enhanced for greater density it reduces pressure on your joints and comes in a range of thicknesses and densities. It has reduced motion transfer, making it a great option for couples, but tends to retain heat. Polyester blends are less supportive but can provide a cushion if you already have a supportive mattress. These are also known as fiberfill and make a great alternative to featherbeds, which can exacerbate allergies for some people. They are fluffy at first, but tend to compress. They’re inexpensive.

are less supportive but can provide a cushion if you already have a supportive mattress. These are also known as fiberfill and make a great alternative to featherbeds, which can exacerbate allergies for some people. They are fluffy at first, but tend to compress. They’re inexpensive. Featherbeds are a comfy option for extra cushion if you have a particularly firm bed. They’re like a bed-sized duvet overstuffed with feathers, providing a soft sleeping surface. These won’t retain heat but will compress with time. They don’t provide support, so side sleepers should only consider them if there’s already a firm, supportive mattress that just needs a little extra comfort.

are a comfy option for extra cushion if you have a particularly firm bed. They’re like a bed-sized duvet overstuffed with feathers, providing a soft sleeping surface. These won’t retain heat but will compress with time. They don’t provide support, so side sleepers should only consider them if there’s already a firm, supportive mattress that just needs a little extra comfort. Wool toppers aren’t easy to find, but if you sleep warm and need a little extra cushion on a hard mattress, they make a great solution. Some come as a hybrid with memory foam or latex and do provide support. Wool is naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, giving you a healthy sleep surface. But these also tend to be expensive.

Firmness

While the amount of firmness side sleepers require is subject to preference, you need at least enough to keep your spine in the proper alignment. The easiest way to choose the right level of firmness for your mattress topper is to look at your mattress.

In general, you should aim for medium firmness. If you already have a firm, supportive mattress, all you need is a little extra cushion, and you can choose a softer topper. If your mattress is too soft, opt for a firmer mattress topper that adds the support you need.

However, your body weight also factors in. The heavier you are, the firmer your mattress topper should be to support the weight.

Thickness

Typically, mattress toppers are made between 1-4 inches thick. The thickness will determine how much of a change you experience by adding the mattress topper. Generally, a thicker mattress topper is better for side sleeping. It will add more material to cradle your hips and shoulders, the areas where pressure will most quickly build up.

What to look for in a quality mattress topper for side sleepers

Pressure relief

One of the biggest downsides to sleeping on your side is the sharp pressure points. A mattress topper with the right thickness and firmness can alleviate these pressure points, giving you a pain-free night of sleep. The best mattress toppers will redistribute your weight and spread it across the surface, rather than letting it focus on one area.

Warranty

Most mattress toppers hold up well for between 1-5 years, but your topper should come with at least a limited warranty. Check how long the warranty is for a better idea of how long the manufacturer expects it to last.

Stain resistance

As you use your mattress topper night after night, there will be opportunities for it to get stained. Stain resistance will reduce the wear on your topper, increasing its longevity.

Easy to clean

Many mattress toppers allow only spot cleaning, not a full wash. However, be sure to read the instructions. Depending on the materials, you may be able to wash it.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress topper for side sleepers

Depending on the materials, size, thickness and firmness, you could spend anywhere from $40-$780 on a mattress topper.

Mattress topper for side sleepers FAQ

What type of mattress topper should a side sleeper use?

A. Many sleep experts recommend memory foam as the preferred type of mattress topper for side sleepers. It’s comfortable and compresses around the shoulders and hips, the two places where pressure naturally builds up the most for side sleepers. While soft, these provide plenty of support to achieve proper alignment.

Is a softer bed better for side sleepers?

A. Yes and no. A softer sleeping surface will definitely relieve pressure on your shoulders and hips. However, you don’t want something so soft that it won’t provide the support you need to achieve proper alignment. Aim for a medium-soft to medium-firm sleep surface.

Is firm or medium-firm better for side sleepers?

A. Much of the decision between firm and medium-firm mattress toppers comes down to your weight and preference. Medium is better for light-weight sleepers. As your body weight goes up, so should the firmness. The heavier the sleeper, the firmer the mattress topper should be to provide enough support.

What are the best mattress toppers for side sleepers to buy?

Top mattress topper for side sleepers

Tempur-Pedic Cooling Foam Topper

What you need to know: The 3 inches of cool gel memory foam will contour to your body and support your shoulders and hips throughout the night.

What you’ll love: This mattress topper has a cooling cover that can be removed and machine washed in cold water.

What you should consider: It only comes in 3 inches, so you can’t customize your thickness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mattress topper for side sleepers for money

Best Foam Mattress Topper for the Money

What you need to know: Made of polyester and two layers of foam, this is a responsive option for any side sleeper.

What you’ll love: This mattress topper features 2.5 inches of high-density foam and 1.5 inches of memory foam. Weight is distributed evenly across the surface to properly relieve pressure points.

What you should consider: This is a firmer, not ideal for lightweight sleepers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Saatva Mattress Topper

What you need to know: With three options for materials, you can get a more customized experience with this mattress topper.

What you’ll love: You can choose between graphite, latex or foam. It’s covered in a breathable, moisture-wicking cotton cover.

What you should consider: This is a pricier option, though it’s intended to last longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva Mattress

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kasey Van Dyke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.