Which dehydrator is best?

Preserving the bounty of the garden and orchard is the task of every August and September gardener. From freezing to canning, making the best use of an abundance of fresh food is the focus of many late-summer and fall kitchens.

Another sometimes neglected preservation option is dehydration. Removing moisture from food keeps its nutritional value intact while preventing spoilage and mold. The best dehydrator evenly dries food with a continuous circulation of warm air over an extended period.

With 500 watts of continuous drying power, the Hamilton Beach Digital Food Dehydrator is spacious and perfect for people who have lots of food to preserve.

What to know before you buy a dehydrator

Style of dehydrator

Food dehydrators come in two distinct styles: stacked and box.

This type of dehydrator features a stackable tray barracks. The sides remain open for good airflow, and the heat and circulation come from the top or the bottom of the stack. Because of this, dehydration does not always occur evenly, but these are cheaper than box dehydrators and work better if you have less space. Box: These also use trays to hold food, but they are inserted into a box with rigid sides. The sides trap the heat and air flowing from the back of the unit, letting it circulate evenly. You can adjust the placement of trays, which lets you dehydrate bigger foods. These are more expensive than stacked dehydrators, but they often produce superior results.

Size

If you only maintain a small garden plot or have minimal storage space in the kitchen, a smaller dehydrator is best for you. Smaller dehydrators still get the job done, but the batch size is limited. If you have a larger-than-expected harvest, you’ll need to process it in stages.

Larger dehydrators let you put up your harvest more efficiently, but they take up more space and can be cumbersome while they are in use on the counter.

What to look for in a quality dehydrator

Temperature controls

Most dehydrators come with some type of temperature control. The best dehydrators have controls that can be fine-tuned with more precise temperatures.

If you want even more control of the drying process, look for high-end models that feature programmable, variable temperature controls. These adjust the temperature throughout the drying process for more even results.

Auto shut-off timer

An auto shut-off timer lets you program a drying setting and walk away. This is convenient for wet fruits such as strawberries and peaches, which can take a long time to dry.

Recipes

New to dehydrating fruits and vegetables? A recipe booklet can help. Recipes might include things such as fruit leather or seasoned and dried mushrooms.

Additional accessories

If you routinely dry delicate herbs or want to make your own fruit leather, you’ll need screens or trays that suit those purposes. Fine mesh screens are great for tender herbs, and plastic trays let you make all-natural sugar-free fruit leather for your family.

Tips for dehydrating fruits and vegetables

Cut your fruits and vegetables to the same size for even drying.

Dry fruits and vegetables separately to avoid flavor crossover.

Allow space between the food as it dries.

Don't try to rescue moldy food by dehydrating it. Throw it out.

If your dehydrator does not come with a fruit leather tray, use wax paper for the same result.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions for care and maintenance.

How much you can expect to spend on a dehydrator

The simplest stacked dehydrators cost as little as $30. If you are looking for more features and better temperature control, expect to spend $100-$300.

Dehydrator FAQ

What can you do with dehydrated food?

A. Dehydrated food is incredibly versatile and can last a long time when stored properly.

Here are some ways to use dehydrated food:

Use dehydrated vegetables in soups and stews.

Rehydrate in butter and serve as a side.

Grind dehydrated greens and add them to smoothies, soups, casseroles and popcorn.

Mix powdered greens into veggie dips or falafel batter.

Create soup mixes with a variety of dried veggies.

Sprinkle dried veggies as a topping on casseroles.

Make homemade granola with dried fruits.

Create your own trail mix.

Add dried fruit to morning oatmeal or sweet quick bread.

How long do dehydrated fruits and vegetables last?

A. To extend the life of your dehydrated fruits and vegetables, it’s important to store them in an airtight container. Air contains moisture, and over time dehydrated fruits and veggies begin to absorb it. Once this happens, mold can occur.

In an airtight container, dehydrated fruits and vegetables can be safely stored for four months to a year.

What’s the best dehydrator to buy?

Top dehydrator

Hamilton Beach Digital Food Dehydrator

What you need to know: The square design makes the most efficient use of space.

What you’ll love: Set this and forget it with a 48-hour timer that automatically shuts off when food is dehydrated. The included fine-mesh screen lets you dehydrate the most delicate herbs in your garden. A digital thermostat makes it easy to adjust the temperature from 100-160 degrees.

What you should consider: It may take a few attempts to get the drying settings just right.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Top dehydrator for the money

Nesco Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator

What you need to know: This compact model has five trays and is perfect for small spaces.

What you’ll love: Start with five trays and add up to 12 in this expandable unit. You can adjust the temperature from 95-160 degrees. It comes with two fruit roll trays, two clean-a-screens and a sample of jerky seasoning to get you started.

What you should consider: This does not have a timer, which means you’ll need to constantly check for doneness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Excalibur Food Dehydrator

What you need to know: This has a generous 15-square-foot dehydrating capacity spread over nine trays to preserve large amounts of food at once.

What you’ll love: It lets you easily control both time and temperature with a 26-hour timer and adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105-165 degrees. It has 600 watts of drying power and comes with poly screens that prevent food from sticking.

What you should consider: It’s big, and it’s expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

