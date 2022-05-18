Which Clinique moisturizer is best?

Your skin requires moisture to stay soft and healthy. Moisturizing daily can help hydrate and nourish the skin while keeping it looking fresh. It can also reduce the chance of developing extreme oiliness or dryness by helping balance the skin’s natural oil production.

Clinique has a wide range of moisturizers that cater to different skin types and skin concerns. Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel is a super-hydrating gel that moisturizes your skin without clogging the pores or causing breakouts and is ideal for combination/oily skin.

What to know before you buy a Clinique moisturizer

Skin type

Your skin type is one of the most essential factors in determining which Clinique skin care products will work best for you.

Dry skin: If your skin is dry and flaky, you’ll want to lock in moisture with a heavier cream or an oil-based moisturizer.

Oily skin: Water-based moisturizers and light lotions tend to work best for oily skin. If you're also prone to acne or breakouts, you'll want to choose a noncomedogenic formula that won't clog your pores.

Normal to combination skin: A hydrating lotion or gel with a light texture is ideal for normal and combination skin.

A hydrating lotion or gel with a light texture is ideal for normal and combination skin. Sensitive skin: Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free moisturizers with soothing ingredients like aloe are perfect for sensitive skin.

Formula type

Clinique moisturizers come in different formulas and a range of textures.

Gel moisturizers are a lightweight option as they’re always water-based and absorb quickly into the skin, making them an ideal choice for oily or combination skin.

Lotion moisturizers are slightly thicker than gel formulas and offer light to medium hydration. They also absorb fast and don't leave your face feeling greasy, so they work well for oily, normal or combination skin.

Cream moisturizers are thick and provide the most hydration. They usually take some time to get absorbed into your skin and sometimes have a greasy feel. They work best for dry skin.

What to look for in a quality Clinique moisturizer

Nourishing ingredients

You don’t need many ingredients in your moisturizer — you only need effective ones that help target your top skin concerns. Clinique moisturizers contain a blend of antioxidants and skin-replenishing ingredients that soothe, repair and protect the skin. The most common ones include vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, retinol and alpha hydroxy acids, also known as AHAs.

Noncomedogenic

Clinique’s moisturizers are noncomedogenic, which means they won’t clog your pores and can prevent blackheads, whiteheads and acne. If you have oily, sensitive or acne-prone skin, it’s a good idea to choose a formula that is specially designed to tackle these issues. Clinique’s moisturizers are also free from all parabens, phthalates and fragrances.

SPF

Some Clinique moisturizers come with a sun protection factor or SPF and offer broad-spectrum protection. Based on the formula, they range between SPF 15 and 50. Choosing a moisturizer with SPF can streamline your morning routine and provide you with a bit of added protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

How much you can expect to spend on a Clinique moisturizer

Clinique moisturizers cost $7-$79. The prices vary based on their formulations, sizes and ingredients.

Clinique moisturizer FAQ

How often should I moisturize my face?

A. A good rule of thumb is to moisturize your face twice a day, every morning and every night, ideally after cleansing. This ensures that your skin’s moisture levels remain constant throughout the day and while you sleep, so you can wake up with soft and supple skin.

Can I use the same Clinique moisturizer year-round?

A. While some people are well-served by their Clinique moisturizers all year long, others may need different formulas when seasons change. For instance, if you experience dehydrated skin during the winter, switching to a creamier Clinique moisturizer may benefit you. Others might prefer switching to lighter, gel-based moisturizers as the weather gets warmer.

What’s the best Clinique moisturizer to buy?

Top Clinique moisturizer

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

What you need to know: This oil-free moisturizer delivers intense yet lightweight hydration and helps strengthen your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

What you’ll love: Its airy formula glides effortlessly on the skin. It absorbs fast and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. It contains the goodness of barley and cucumber extracts to reduce excess oil and shine. It balances the skin tone and promotes a radiant, lit-from-within glow. It’s great for sensitive skin that’s prone to acne and breakouts.

What you should consider: Some users found that it might not be moisturizing enough for use in the winter months.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top Clinique moisturizer for the money

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

What you need to know: An upgrade on Clinique’s fan-favorite, this moisturizer penetrates deep into the skin and locks in moisture for up to 100 hours.

What you’ll love: A little goes a long way. Thanks to its oil-free gel formula, it feels super light on the skin. It targets all signs of dehydration, from dry areas and tightness to dullness and fine lines. It leaves the skin feeling calm and soothed. It features aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid to delve deep into the skin.

What you should consider: Some users may not like its jar packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Clinique Turnaround Overnight Revitalizing Moisturizer

What you need to know: This revitalizing moisturizer works while you rest to help reveal more luminous skin by morning.

What you’ll love: It absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. It helps stimulate the skin’s natural cell turnover to encourage a more glowing complexion. It helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles and improves the skin’s elasticity. It contains salicylic acid to treat blemishes and acne.

What you should consider: It may not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

