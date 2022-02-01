Batman knows he’s being called into action when Commissioner Gordon shines the Bat Signal in the night sky.

Which Batman blanket is best?

DC Comics has one character that stands out above the rest: Batman. This iconic superhero is the guardian of Gotham City and has made it his mission to take down any criminal that dares test him. Batman’s imagery, including the bat logo, has become synonymous with pop culture. You can find his likeness on almost every product imaginable, including home goods. If you’re shopping for a Batman fan in the market for a new blanket, look no further.

The best Batman blanket is this DC Comics Batman Comfy Throw Blanket with Sleeves, which keeps you warm and cozy while giving the illusion that you’re the Dark Knight. It has sleeves and a wrap-around design to mimic the Batman costume.

What to know before you buy a Batman blanket

Batman’s costume

Batman’s costume is incredibly recognizable. It consists of all-black armor with the Batman logo across the chest. It often has a tactical belt that holds various weapons and gadgets. What makes his costume stand out is the long flowing black cape, which also acts as wings, allowing Batman to glide through the air. He also wears a black mask and a helmet with two pointed ears.

Batman logo

Batman’s logo has changed slightly throughout the years but has remained true to the spirit of Gotham’s hero. The original artists created this logo in 1939 and used a simple black outline of bat wings. In the 1960s, Batman would go through a redesign which included an updated logo with a yellow circle outlining the bat. You can usually find this kind of logo on traditional Batman toys. However, the most recent iteration of this logo looks similar to the original all-black design.

Blanket materials

Blankets are made of a variety of materials. Wool and fleece are most common since they’re designed to keep you extra warm. Most Batman blankets are made of polyester fleece, which is a form of synthetic wool. Polyester is effective in trapping heat, especially if it has a thick, overlapping weave. If a blanket is too thin, the weave is likely too loose to trap in your body heat.

What to look for in a quality Batman blanket

Wearable blankets

During the 2000s, Americans became obsessed with a unique blanket called a Snuggie. This inventive blanket had arm holes and a head hole, which allowed you to actually wear the blanket like a sweater. The style became very popular and spawned all sorts of similar products. You can wearable Batman blankets with a similar design as the Snuggie.

Batman and Joker

Some Batman blankets also come with the feature of his arch rival, Joker. The Joker is a witty villain who tries to take over Gotham with his criminal enterprise. If you’re a fan of these rivals, you’ll be excited to know there are Batman and Joker blankets available for purchase.

Fleece underside

Aside from the design, you’ll want to ensure your Batman blanket is practical as well. High-quality blankets have a visually appealing design on one side and a fleece underside on the other. This gives you the best of both worlds, since fleece is often thicker than standard polyester. Therefore, having a fleece underside still offers the warmth you need while the topside showcases your love for the Dark Knight.

How much you can expect to spend on Batman blanket

Batman blankets vary in cost depending on the brand and quality of materials. You can expect to spend between $20-$35 on a good-quality Batman blanket.

Batman blanket FAQ

Are Batman blankets machine washable?

A. Yes, most Batman blankets are machine washable. Polyester is a fairly tough material, however some blankets have a thinner weave than others. To be on the safe side, it’s best to wash your blanket on a delicate or gentle cycle. It’s also recommended to either dry polyester with a low temperature or only use air dry.

What is the best size for a Batman blanket?

A. This largely depends on who will be using the blanket. There are both adult and youth-sized blankets, most of which vary greatly in length. The average youth blanket is about 60 inches in length, while an adult blanket goes up to 70 inches or more. The ideal width for each blanket should fall between 36 to 46 inches.

What’s the best Batman blanket to buy?

Top Batman blanket

DC Comics Batman Comfy Throw Blanket with Sleeves

What you need to know: This unique wearable blanket mimics the Snuggie-style blankets with arm holes and a wrap-around design.

What you’ll love: The front side shows the vintage Batman outfit which includes two gray arm’s-length sleeves that jut outwards. This allows the user to wear the blanket and look as if you’re dressed as Batman himself.

What you should consider: This blanket makes quite a statement, and may not blend in very well with subtle decor styles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Batman blanket for the money

Batman Plush Throw for Adults and Kids

What you need to know: If you want to get more bang for your buck, check out this impressively designed Batman throw blanket.

What you’ll love: This comfy throw blanket features an all-over print showing a cartoon-inspired Batman in his classic outfit. The blanket also features two classic Batman logos printed throughout the design. Each image appears several times in repeat print style.

What you should consider: The underside of this blanket is white and does not match the front side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kids’ Super Soft Reversible Batman Comforter

What you need to know: If your child likes to switch things up each night with a different look, this reversible Batman comforter is a perfect fit.

What you’ll love: This Batman comforter has two different designs on each side of the blanket. One side features a cartoon image of Batman flying through the streets of Gotham next to his famous Batmobile. The other side has several abstract designs with a dark blue background and the Batman logo. This comforter is machine washable and made with 100% polyester.

What you should consider: It’s only designed for children-sized beds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

