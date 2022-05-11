Last year, Amazon Prime Day came early. Online shoppers had a chance to take advantage of some of the year’s deepest discounts in June instead of the traditional July. It was early summer, and COVID-19 cases had been declining since April. Consumers were feeling more positive about the pandemic, and this seemed to be reflected in the items they purchased.

According to an in-depth market analysis following the two-day mega-sales event, health and beauty products performed as well as the ever-popular consumer electronics category. The apparel and shoes category came in a close second and was tied with household essentials. This reflected America’s desire to stop wearing sweatpants 24/7 and focus on appearance because the world was opening up again.

As life continues to shift back to the way it was, last year’s most popular categories are predicted to be home to some of the deepest discounts again this year. To help you find the best deals on the items you want most, we’ve listed products from those categories: health and beauty, consumer electronics, apparel and shoes, household essentials and home and garden.

Most popular product categories for Amazon Prime Day

Health and beauty

Dove Relaxing Body Wash

This relaxing body wash from Dove contains lavender oil and chamomile to give you softer skin. It is cruelty-free, and the bottles are made using 100% recycled plastic.

MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill

If you take pride in your nails, this compact, multifunctional tool can grind, carve, cut and polish to give you stunning results. The lightweight, low-noise and low-heat design lets you use this versatile tool for up to 20 minutes at a time.

Remedy Soap Tea Tree Body Wash

This large, 12-ounce container is packed with natural ingredients that help treat your skin. The tea tree oil, mint and aloe vera are effective for body odor, athlete’s foot, skin irritations and more.

Dove Men and Care Body and Face Wash

Men who desire a clean, refreshing wash can use this specifically formulated offering from Dove. It features a MicroMoisturizing technology that activates when you lather and rinses off easily when you are done, leaving behind a crisp scent.

Célor Under-Eye Patches

If you’d like to try an under-eye treatment to nourish your tender facial skin, these masks are suitable for both men and women. The product is formulated to help reduce dark circles, fine lines and puffiness.

Consumer electronics

Amazon Fire TV

With its Fire TV, Amazon offers affordable 4K HDR entertainment. This 55-inch model comes with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It also gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

These popular Beats earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. They last for up to nine hours on a single charge and are compatible with both iOS and Android. The high-end chip delivers an extended Bluetooth range with fewer dropouts.

Echo Show 5

Smart speakers were just the beginning. With an Echo Show, you can control your home, stream content and make video calls to friends and family. The built-in camera adds an extra layer of security to your home.

Kasa Indoor Pet Camera

When you strategically position this camera, you can monitor an entire room. The pan and tilt features, along with real-time motion and sound detection, let you monitor your pet, no matter which corner is their favorite.

Anker USB C Hub

This little device is a seven-in-one hub. It connects to your laptop and has an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, a USB-C input port, a USB-C data port, HDMI and two USB 3.0 ports.

Apparel and shoes

Michael Kors Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch

Not only is this a fashionable accessory, this smartwatch tracks steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio and more. With its speaker and microphone, you can make and answer calls directly from your watch.

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

These stylish Ray-Ban aviator glasses feature polarized crystal lenses with UV protection. There are 21 options to choose from, so you will have no problem finding the perfect match.

Three Sixty Six Men’s Casual Golf Polo

A golf polo is an essential piece in a man’s wardrobe. It’s comfortable, casual and affordable. This offering from Three Sixty Six has moisture-wicking technology for all-day comfort and comes in various colors.

Dream Pairs Women’s Adventurous Summer Outdoor Sandals

These cleverly designed sandals look like sneakers. They feature a durable rubber outsole, a 1-inch heel height and a cushioned EVA footbed. They are available in a wide variety of colors to fit any ensemble.

Running Girl Sports Bra

This sweat-wicking, cross-strap bra provides support and comfort. It is suitable for every activity, from a relaxing stretch to an intense workout. The stylish design ensures you can be both fit and fashionable.

Household essentials

Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine

With this high-end espresso machine, you can create third-wave specialty coffee at home. It offers precision extraction for balanced flavor, allowing you to brew the perfect cup every time.

Shark Air Purifier

Good health starts with breathing clean air. Shark’s Clean Sense IQ monitors indoor air quality and automatically adjusts power to keep your home air pollution-free. The four ultra-quiet fans and HEPA filter capture up to 99.98% of particles.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lightweight Vacuum

If you have pets, it is a never-ending battle to keep your home clean. This turbo-power pet vacuum is effective on all surfaces. The sealed system keeps allergens trapped inside, while the tangle-free brush eliminates hair wrap problems.

Cosori Air Fryer

This 5.8-quart air fryer has 13 one-touch cooking functions. It is large enough for a family of four and cooks up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. The basket is removable, dishwasher-safe and nonstick, which makes cleanup a breeze.

Ninja Professional Blender

You can make up to 64 ounces of drinks at one time in this large-sized blender. It is powerful enough to crush ice in seconds. This versatile machine can make sauces, dips, smoothies and more.

Home and garden

Greenworks Pro 80V Leaf Blower

If you need to do some cleaning up around the yard, this powerful leaf blower from Greenworks can do the trick. It has a variable three-speed trigger, and it can deliver up to 145 mph of wind speed. Additionally, the four-year warranty offers peace of mind.

MasterCanopy Gazebo Canopy

A grill gazebo protects your outdoor cooking appliances from harsh weather. This model has a rust-proof steel frame and a vented double-tier top for smoke management. It also comes with two shelves for grill accessories and two free LED lights as a bonus.

Pure Garden Decorative Outdoor Garden Box

This white farmhouse planter box is suitable for just about any backyard decor. It is designed to hold potted plants, not soil, and it is made out of durable polypropylene. The planter snaps together without the need for tools.

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

Outdoor lights let you get more hours out of your patio. This decorative string is 25 feet long and has 25 lights. However, if you need more light, you can connect up to three strands for 75 feet of illumination.

FASO American Flag

This durable nylon flag has a reinforced polyester header and a heavy-duty pole sleeve to help it withstand harsh weather. It has embroidered stars and stitched stripes and measures 3 feet high by 5 feet long.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

