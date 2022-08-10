Use a moisturizer before applying your face makeup. This will let the products stay on all day, act as a primer and keep your skin hydrated.

What are the best Kylie Cosmetics products on Ulta Beauty?

Since 2018, Ulta Beauty has offered Kylie Cosmetics as a premium brand in its stores and online. The products have expanded since then, selling both makeup and, more recently, a skin care collection. Ulta sells a wide variety of Kylie products to incorporate into your makeup routine, from the popular lip kits to pretty eyeshadow palettes.

What is Kylie Cosmetics?

Founded in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics was an internet brand at its inception. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is known for her full lips, created Kylie Lip Kits and sold them starting in 2015 as the first product of Kylie Cosmetics. The lip kits remain a featured product for the brand, but since then, it has grown into different cosmetic avenues, including beauty accessories and eye and face makeup.

All products of Kylie Cosmetics are made in Oxnard, California, and are vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, and are considered clean and nontoxic. Jenner started the brand intending to create a matte lipstick that was long-lasting and non-drying. The lip kits as well as the other products have been reformulated and are constantly being improved.

Before you buy Kylie Cosmetics

As always when trying a new makeup product, check the label for any ingredients that may cause an allergic reaction. While Kylie Cosmetics is a certified “clean” brand, created without synthetic chemicals and many other potentially irritating ingredients, there still may be additional allergens. Natural cosmetics can use fragrance, oils or extracts that cause adverse reactions to sensitive skin, so keep this in mind while you browse the collections.

Top Kylie Cosmetics lip products on Ulta Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss

Offered in 17 luminescent shades, this lip gloss leaves no sticky residue and enhances shine on bare lips or layered on a lipstick. It is a sheer formula that lightly colors your natural lip shade.

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Blush

Four neutral shades of this mattifying liquid lipstick offer a light tint that a traditional liquid lipstick couldn’t. This formula begins as a cream upon application, but transitions to a powder texture once on the lips. This makes for a lightweight and smooth product to use all day. It is designed to be layered with another lip product such as a gloss or balm.

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Lip Balm Set

A part of Kylie’s holiday collection, this set featuring a non-greasy balm formula has stayed around and become a fan favorite. It includes three flavors and colors that go beyond a normal hydrating balm with a gloss-like finish. Mango seed butter, almond and sunflower seed oil are the key ingredients in this softening balm.

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit

The original product from Kylie Cosmetics was recently reformulated to keep plump and soft lips from drying. It’s available in 25 shades and includes a liquid lipstick and lip pencil for precision. They are guaranteed not to transfer colors, to be waterproof and smudgeproof, and to last for 24 hours.

Top Kylie Cosmetics face products on Ulta Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Blush

Designed to be a buildable face product, this powder has a soft, buttery texture that lies smooth on your skin. The packaging makes it a travel essential, easy to bring along wherever you go. Five shades vary between pink and neutral undertones.

Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder

This matte bronzer is a silky powder formulated for an all-day glow. You can warm up your foundation or contour with six neutral shades. It’s buildable and blends smoothly into other layers of your makeup.

Kylie Cosmetics Setting Powder

This powder helps minimize shine from makeup and erase makeup lines to leave a matte, blurred finished product. It’s designed to work with all skin tones and keep makeup in place without leaving the skin dry or feeling heavy.

Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter Illuminating Powder

You can highlight your best features with this powder highlighter in five shades, from a cool icy shimmer to a blush-style pink shimmer. It’s a finishing product that can be used on areas that get the most light, such as your Cupid’s bow, eyebrow bone and the tip of your nose. The formula is gel to powder and sticks to skin without reapplication.

Top Kylie Cosmetics eye products on Ulta Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Gel

Create full, manicured brows with this eyebrow formula. The clear gel brushes hairs into place and locks them in. Flexible bristles comb through thick hair and coat all the strands into your desired style. Build this on top of your eyebrow pencil after filling your brows or on natural brows for a clean look.

Kylie Cosmetics Kendall Collection Pressed Powder Palette

Including 18 eyeshadow shades, all with a matte finish, this palette achieves a neutral, subtle look. One swipe is all that is needed for application with a high-pigmented formula for each shade. This is a fragrance-free eye palette, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Highlighter

Applied beneath the eyebrow or the inner corner of your eye, this highlighter stick blends gently into your skin on top of foundation and other face products. This formula is made to prevent creasing and to last all day. Available in six shimmery shades, this product is suitable for brightening all skin tones.

