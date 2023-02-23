The use and misuse of opioids in the United States remains an urgent crisis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, the highest tally ever in U.S. history, in 2021, according to the CDC. Drug use is also fueling a rise in infectious diseases, per the CDC. It’s been connected with hepatitis C, hepatitis B, viral hepatitis and HIV.

In 2020, more than 13,000 people died in the US from an overdose involving heroin, more than 56,000 people died from overdoses involving synthetic opioids and more than 19,000 people died from an overdose involving cocaine, according to health data. In New York City, the number of overdose deaths more than tripled from 2000 to 2020.

There are resources to help those dealing with drug addiction, both nationally and in the tri-state area. Those in need can find help.

Nationally:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a national hotline. It’s a a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service. Those in need can call 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

People can visit an online treatment locator. They can also send their zip code via text message to 435748 to find nearby help.

In New York:

The state Office of Addiction Services and Supports can help those in need find treatment.

In New York City, people can find a drug or alcohol use treatment program by using the Treatment Availability Dashboard.

Overdose Prevention Center services are offered at Washington Heights CORNER Project at 500 West 180th Street, second Floor, Manhattan. They’re also offered at New York Harm Reduction Educators at 104-106 East 126th Street, Manhattan.

NYC offers a number of resources here.

In New Jersey:

New Jersey has a drug addiction helpline at 1-844-732-2465

NJ has a list of resources for those dealing with addiction at ReachNJ.

Resources are also available for those helping a loved one dealing with addiction.