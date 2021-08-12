NEW YORK – With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of the tri-state region Thursday, many New Yorkers will be looking for ways cool off.

Forecasters said that between the heat and humidity, it could feel as hot as 100 to 110 degrees in the city.

Whether you don’t have an air conditioner, or you just want to conserve energy, there are other ways to stay safe and cool off.

Cooling centers

About 369 cooling centers are open citywide Thursday, with 121 of those locations having extended hours, New York City Office of Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said.

For all the pet owners whose furry friends need some relief from the heat, the city has teamed up with Petco to ensure that local stores to act as walk-in cooling locations for pets.

Some of the city cooling centers even welcome pets, as well. Head here to find a cooling center near you.

NYC cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, August 10, due to expected high temperatures and heat indices. To find a cooling center near you, visit https://t.co/KGr4QbXSZR or call @nyc311. pic.twitter.com/CcdgZWIorH — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) August 10, 2021

City pools

New York’s free outdoor, public pools are open Thursday for swimming and to keep your family cool amid the sweltering heat.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said all city pool hours were extended through Friday, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at. 8 p.m.

Learn more and find a pool near you.

Spray showers

Another way for kids to beat the heat is the city’s vast number of spray showers in parks and playgrounds citywide.

Spray showers operate on days when the temperature hits 80 degrees or higher, so children can have a blast splashing around while also staying cool.

Find a park or playground with a spray shower near you.

Here are a few other ways to stay cool and safe this week:

Head to the beach to swim in the ocean

Wear sunscreen

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Stay cool Indoors where there’s AC available

Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine.

Don’t forget to check on seniors and anyone else who might be vulnerable.

Keep an eye on kids and pets.