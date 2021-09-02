After Ida: Resources for those impacted by historic flood waters in NY, NJ

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 02: Cars sit abandoned on a roadway in the Bronx that flooded following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 2, 2021 in New York City. Multiple fatalities have been reported in the region after the storm passed through, causing massive flooding and a widespread disruption of subway service. A tornado touched down in Pennsylvania resulting in extensive property damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A stunned U.S. East Coast is facing a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain. At least 45 deaths have been linked to flooding from Maryland to New York from the storm’s strike Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Officials said at least 12 people died in New York City and three in suburban Westchester County. Authorities said at least 23 died in New Jersey and at least five in Pennsylvania. In Connecticut, a state trooper died after his cruiser was swept away. Another death was reported in Maryland.

The following resources may be helpful to those in the tri-state area:

The Red Cross lists its operations for Ida’s impacts on the Northeast here.

For information about disaster relief and FEMA assistance, click here and/or here.

New York City residents can submit water damage claims. More info here:

Those #SeenIn13 or all throughout NYC who are dealing with Ida damage from last night can submit a water damage claim to the NYC Comptroller’s Office from the link below. https://t.co/781YnWxueB pic.twitter.com/VMKOn9o5nx — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) September 2, 2021

After a flood, the National Weather Service suggests these safety tips:

When flood waters recede, the damage left behind can be devastating and present many dangers. Images of flood destruction depict destroyed homes and buildings, damaged possessions, and decimated roadways. However, what you can’t see can be just as dangerous. Floodwaters often become contaminated with sewage or chemicals. Gas leaks and live power lines can be deadly, but are not obvious at first glance.

Stay Informed : Stay tuned to your local news for updated information on road conditions. Ensure water is safe to drink, cook or clean with after a flood. Authorities may ask you to boil water for a while after a flood. Utility companies often have apps to update you on getting service back. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms when areas are dealing with power outages. Never use a portable generator inside your home or garage. Review generator safety.

: Stay tuned to your local news for updated information on road conditions. Ensure water is safe to drink, cook or clean with after a flood. Authorities may ask you to boil water for a while after a flood. Utility companies often have apps to update you on getting service back. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms when areas are dealing with power outages. Never use a portable generator inside your home or garage. Review generator safety. Avoid Flood Waters: Standing water hides many dangers including toxins and chemicals. There may be sharp objects under the water or the road could have collapsed. If it is likely your home will flood, don’t wait for evacuation order, get out! Talk to friends and family about emergency visits. If you have pets, take them with you or get them somewhere safe.

Standing water hides many dangers including toxins and chemicals. There may be sharp objects under the water or the road could have collapsed. If it is likely your home will flood, don’t wait for evacuation order, get out! Talk to friends and family about emergency visits. If you have pets, take them with you or get them somewhere safe. Avoid Disaster Areas: Do not visit disaster areas. Your presence may hamper rescue and other emergency operations.

Do not visit disaster areas. Your presence may hamper rescue and other emergency operations. Heed Road Closed and Cautionary Signs: Road closure and other cautionary signs are put in place for your safety. Pay attention to them!

Road closure and other cautionary signs are put in place for your safety. Pay attention to them! Wait for the All Clear: Do not enter a flood damaged home or building until you’re given the All Clear by authorities. If you enter a flood damaged building, be extremely careful. Water can cause floods to collapse, ceiling to fall, etc. Make sure the electrical system has been turned off. Have the power company or a qualified electrician fix wires. Contact your insurance agent to discuss property damage. If you have a generator, follow proper safety procedures.

Do not enter a flood damaged home or building until you’re given the All Clear by authorities. If you enter a flood damaged building, be extremely careful. Water can cause floods to collapse, ceiling to fall, etc. Make sure the electrical system has been turned off. Have the power company or a qualified electrician fix wires. Contact your insurance agent to discuss property damage. If you have a generator, follow proper safety procedures. Contact Your Family and Loved Ones: Let your family and close friends know that you’re okay so they can help spread the word. Register with or search the American Red Cross’s Safe and Well listing.