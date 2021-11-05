Regional News Partners

New York’s local news leader PIX11 works closely with trusted Nexstar news partners across New York and New England to monitor what’s happening in surrounding communities. Our regional partnerships enhance the impact of our journalism, as we strive to curate uniquely relevant experiences for our local readers in New York and New Jersey. Stay on top of what’s happening near your family and friends by visiting our news partners in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island.

New York

NEWS10 ABC in Albany is the go-to source for local news, weather, sports and politics in the Capital Region. WTEN covers Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga and surrounding areas. It has a long history of supporting the communities it serves with programs like Coats for Kids and Pet Connection. Download its news and weather apps or sign up for newsletters to have the latest information sent straight to your inbox.

WSYR NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse is the local station in Central New York. In addition to compelling news stories, the Storm Team delivers the area’s most accurate weather forecast. The centerpiece of that coverage is Live Doppler 9, the area’s only live radar. Fans of Syracuse University’s football and basketball teams are members of Orange Nation and can follow coverage of the teams both on the air and online at LocalSYR.com.

News 8 WROC in Rochester covers breaking news, community stories, local weather and sports as an official broadcast home of the Buffalo Bills. It strives to be the go-to source for the latest developments in Rochester, the Finger Lakes and beyond. Get the news wherever you are by downloading the News 8 WROC app, and have the daily highlights sent to your inbox each morning by signing up for newsletters.

WIVB News 4 in Buffalo is the local news leader and the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. It signed on the air as the city’s first television station in 1947 and continues to produce more hours of local news than any station in the market. You can like them on Facebook at News 4 WIVB Buffalo, follow them on Twitter @News4Buffalo and stay up to date with the latest news and weather at WIVB.com.

WUTR in Utica understands what matters most to Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. It has become the fasting growing source for local news, covering breaking stories, weather, sports, community events and more, both on the air and online at CNYhomepage.com.

ABC50 NOW in Watertown covers local news, weather and community events for the North Country. Sharing a home with Fort Drum and located in the Thousand Islands region, WWTI presents coverage for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties at InformNNY.com, on its mobile app and in its daily newsletter.

WETM 18 News in Elmira serves as the local news leader covering the Twin Tiers since 1956. MyTwinTiers.com is the area’s go-to source for the latest in breaking news, weather and sports. Sign up for 18 News push alerts by downloading the news and weather apps to stay up to date on what’s happening in the Twin Tiers.

NewsChannel 34 and NBC 5 in Binghamton provide local news, sports coverage and timely weather updates, both on-air and online at Binghamtonhomepage.com. WIVT has Binghamton’s most hyper-local newscast, covering the stories that hit to the heart of the community.

Massachusetts

WWLP-22News in Springfield provides the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties, as well as reports from their exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House. Visit WWLP.com or download the app for the latest news and updates.

Vermont

MyChamplainValley.com in Burlington is home to Local 22 and Local 44, broadcasting in Vermont, Northern New York, and New Hampshire’s Grafton and Sullivan counties. It also has significant viewership in Montreal, Quebec. WFFF and WVNY provide local news, weather and sports coverage, all available at MyChamplainValley.com and on their mobile app.

Connecticut

WTNH 8 in New Haven delivers breaking news, local news, weather and sports stories to the state of Connecticut. Locals count on WTNH to deliver quick and accurate updates on stories around the state. Sign up here for daily news highlights sent straight to your inbox.

Rhode Island

WPRI 12 News in Providence is Rhode Island’s and Southeastern Massachusetts’ source for local news, weather, sports, politics and investigative journalism. 12 News is coverage you can count on for breaking news, the most accurate weather forecasts, impactful community content and in-depth investigations on local issues that matter. Download WPRI 12 apps and subscribe to email newsletters and alerts to stay safe and in the know.