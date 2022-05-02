NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Tens of thousands of dollars have poured into a popular crowdfunding site to support the family of a delivery man fatally shot in Queens Saturday night.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly 1,000 donations have raised more than $59,000 on the GoFundMe page for Zihwan Yan, 45, a father of three who was killed en route to a food delivery in Forest Hills. Yan’s spouse, Kunying Zhao, started the page.

“He was a hardworking delivery man and always provided for his family,” she said on the GoFundMe page.

Yan was driving by on his scooter in the vicinity of 108th Street and 67th Drive when the suspect fired shots in the area, hitting the victim in the chest, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived at around 9:30 p.m.

Yan was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Yan worked at Great Wall restaurant for years. His many customers visited on Sunday night. They left flowers and notes. The delivery worker was beloved in the neighborhood, customer Andreas Villa said. Yan called every customer “my friend.”

“He was one of the nicest, kindest people ever in the neighborhood,” Villa said. “He was like an icon for the neighborhood.”

The suspect remained at large, as of Monday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).