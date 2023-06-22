Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The NYC Pride March, one of the largest LGBTQ+ events in the world, will march through the streets of Manhattan this weekend.

The NYC Pride March has been an annual tradition since it was first held in 1970 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the momentous Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village. The march typically attracts tens of thousands of participants and millions of spectators.

Here’s what to know about the 54th annual NYC Pride March.

When is the NYC Pride March?

The NYC Pride March will start at noon on Sunday, June 25.

What is the route for the NYC Pride March?

The NYC Pride March will begin at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. Marchers will go south on Fifth Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over Sixth Avenue, the march will continue on Christopher Street and pass the Stonewall National Monument. The march will then turn north on Seventh Avenue and pass the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Find a map of the route on the NYC Pride website.

For a list of street closures, take a look at PIX11’s Pride March traffic guide.

Who are the NYC Pride March grand marshals?

NYC Pride selected five grand marshals to lead this year’s parade:

Billy Porter – actor, singer, writer and director who’s won Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards

– actor, singer, writer and director who’s won Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards Yasmin Benoit – award-winning British asexual activist, writer, speaker, researcher, model and project consultant

– award-winning British asexual activist, writer, speaker, researcher, model and project consultant AC Dumlao – Chief of Staff at the nonprofit Athlete Ally

– Chief of Staff at the nonprofit Athlete Ally Hope Giselle – National organizer, author, artist and activist

– National organizer, author, artist and activist Randolfe “Randy” Wicker – a trailblazer in civil rights and LGBTQ+ activism for more than six decades

Is the NYC Pride March televised?

The NYC Pride March will be broadcast on WABC from noon to 3 p.m. The TV broadcast will be co-hosted by actress Angelica Ross and feature live performances and on-air interviews.