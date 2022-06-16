NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have played important roles throughout the history of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

To commemorate Pride Month, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission created an interactive tool highlighting sites around the city that are associated with people and organizations that made significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ movement.

In its online resource, the Landmarks Preservation Commission included narrative text, photos, maps and multimedia content to teach the history behind the landmarks.

“LGBTQ+ history is New York City’s history, and we cannot truly appreciate where we are if we don’t know where we’ve been,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “These landmarks are meaningful sites in our collective story. As we celebrate Pride Month, I am excited that this new, interactive resource will allow all New Yorkers to recognize the LGBTQ+ community’s tremendous contributions to our city.”

Here are the seven LGBTQ+ landmarks around New York City highlighted by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. Learn more about them using this interactive resource.

LGBTQ+ landmarks around New York City

The Caffe Cino (31 Cornelia Street, Manhattan)

(31 Cornelia Street, Manhattan) James Baldwin Residence (137 West 71st Street, Manhattan)

(137 West 71st Street, Manhattan) Stonewall Inn (51-53 Christopher Street, Manhattan)

(51-53 Christopher Street, Manhattan) Gay Activist Alliance Firehouse (99 Wooster Street, Manhattan)

(99 Wooster Street, Manhattan) Audre Lorde Residence (207 St. Paul’s Avenue, Staten Island)

(207 St. Paul’s Avenue, Staten Island) Women’s Liberation Center (243 West 20th Street, Manhattan)

(243 West 20th Street, Manhattan) The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (208 West 13th Street, Manhattan)

The Landmarks Preservation Commission plans to add more landmarks to this list as it continues to designate sites that are important to LGBTQ+ history.