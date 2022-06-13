PIX11 is working to bring members of the LGBTQ+ community together, and making it easier than ever for members to get involved with their local, neighborhood groups.



We’ve compiled a guide of resources from each borough with great programs that directly support the LGBTQ+ community. Check out, borough by borough, a full rundown of programs, services, and events taking place right outside your door!

WHERE TO START: Brooklyn Community Pride Center

PROGRAM TO SPOTLIGHT: Every Wednesday, the Brooklyn Community Pride Center teams up with the Brooklyn G.H.O.S.T Project to distribute PPE, meals, and clothing to the community.

EVENTS: The Brooklyn Community Pride Center provides support groups, chat spaces for QBIPOC, LGBTQ+ yoga classes, and more.

For a full schedule of events, click here!



SERVICES: The Brooklyn Community Pride Center provides free HIV mobile testing units every Thursday, weekly adult support groups, an Alternatives to Suicide program, and more.

WHERE TO START: Destination Tomorrow, the Bronx LGBT Center

PROGRAM TO SPOTLIGHT: Every Monday and Thursday, the center provides a free GED program and workforce prep education.

The center also provides SWITCH Housing, a 90-day emergency housing program designed to help clients work towards stable and safe living conditions.

EVENTS: Destination Tomorrow holds weekly Girls Group sessions, LGBTQ+ film screenings, and more. Check out their Instagram for a full lineup!

SERVICES: The center offers a career readiness program that assists clients with resume review, interview skills, job-matching, free haircuts, classes on workplace etiquette, and appropriate clothing for interviews.

WHERE TO START: Queens Community House

PROGRAM TO SPOTLIGHT: Generation Q Youth Center is an after-school program designed for 13-21 year old queer youth and allies that provides special events, academic support, employment opportunities, college counseling, and a safe space to mingle with other members of the community.

EVENTS: Follow their Instagram for a full schedule of their events, including improv intensives, virtual pride marches, and game nights.



SERVICES: Generation Q Youth Center offers finance 101 classes, career panels, and resources for HIV testing.

WHERE TO START: The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center

PROGRAM TO SPOTLIGHT: The Center offers a wide variety of Arts and Cultural programs including film screenings, panels, and performances. Check out their calendar here.

EVENTS: The Center holds an annual gala, fundraisers, and pride celebrations that you can find here.



SERVICES: The Center is committed to addressing health and recovery by offering substance abuse treatments for both youth and adults, mental health counseling, professional training, and more.

WHERE TO START: Pride Center of Staten Island

PROGRAM TO SPOTLIGHT: Luv on a Leash Therapy Dogs, a project that is exclusive to the Pride Center of Staten Island, places trained therapy dogs in Staten Island hospitals, libraries, schools, and agencies. Their goal is to provide comfort to the Staten Island community through the extensive benefits of human/animal connection.EVENTS: Put together by a team of program coordinators, The Pride Center of Staten Island hosts events each month that directly serve the LGBTQ+ community, from social gatherings to QBIPOC panels.

Check out their June calendar here!

SERVICES: The Pride Center of Staten Island offers HIV testing either through appointment or with at-home testing kits, making the process easy, safe, and accessible.



The center also offers trans and gender expansive support services which include support groups for both transgender or gender non-conforming individuals and their families as well as a support system for job opportunities and housing.