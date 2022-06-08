NEW YORK — After a two year COVID-19 hiatus, NYC Gay Men’s Chorus ( NYCGMC) is bringing back the gift of song.

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is a world-class, renowned New York City institution and a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ community.

NYCGMC is comprised of more than 260 talented singers of various ages, backgrounds, and experiences.

Together, they produce a vibrant sound and energy that audiences can feel and connect with.

Through the power of sound and their performances, the NYCGMC chorus is a fearless champion for love, equality, and acceptance.

Founded in 1980, the chorus has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences.

They sing in every style — from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel. As artists, they listen to the changing world around us and transform what we hear into music.

The chorus says their mission is clear: to challenge perceptions of the LGBTQ community, to combat fear and hatred, encourage compassion and human connection, and to thrill with the superb quality of their sound.

Through their music, audiences mourn losses, cheer victories, find unconditional acceptance, and celebrate life.

NYC Gay Men’s Chorus – Pride Month Lineup

• Thursday, June 9th: Cyclones Pride Night – 7:00 PM – Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn

https://www.milb.com/brooklyn/tickets/promotions.

• Saturday, June 11, 2022: Brooklyn Pride – time TBA – 5th Ave between Union & 9th Street, Brooklyn

https://brooklynpride.org/

• Thursday, June 16, 2022: StuyTown Pride – 6:30 PM – entrance at 449 E. 14th St, NYC

https://www.facebook.com/StuyTown

• Friday, June 24, 2022 Stonewall Inn Groundbreaking Ceremony – 10:30 AM – 53 Christopher St, NYC

https://thestonewallinnnyc.com/

• Sunday, June 26, 2022: NYC Pride March – from 12:00 PM, starting at 25th Street and 5th Avenue

https://www.nycpride.org/

To donate or join the chorus go to NYCGMC.org