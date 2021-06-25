NYC Pride weekend returns with virtual march, in-person pop-ups

NEW YORK — The official theme for this year’s Pride Month is “The Fight Continues.”

Organizers say it’s about the continued fight for people throughout the LGBTQ community to push for what they believe in. It also reflects the battles people have been fighting as a country, and as a city.

Every June, Pride month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising that started at Manhattan’s Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.

New York’s Pride March is typically the biggest in the nation, but this year much of the events are once again taking place virtually.

That’s not stopping local businesses from getting involved with new Pride March pop-ups.

NYC Pride will reimagine the typical Pride March float experience by utilizing the outdoor seating areas of locally owned businesses in Manhattan.

These unique pop-ups will help boost visibility for the businesses and add vibrancy back to the city streets.

The third annual Queer Liberation March will also take place on Sunday, launching from Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan.

The event is an alternative to the Pride March and is an attempt to provide one place for people to gather and march peacefully.

With all the events happening in the city this weekend, COVID-19 safety measures will still be in place.

If you’re attending any of the in-person events, you’ll have to obey the current health guidelines for public events in the city.