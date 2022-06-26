NEW YORK (PIX11)– After three years, the NYC Pride March is back in full swing on Sunday.

New York City’s Pride March is considered one of the largest in the world. It will be held fully in person for the first time since the pandemic began. The event typically attracts tens of thousands of participants and millions of spectators.

The theme of this year’s march is “Unapologetically Us.”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, Planned Parenthood will be featured first in the march, organizers said.

“We’ve said a lot that our rights are under attack, but it has never been more true than it is today,” said Sue Doster, Co-Chair of NYC Pride.

The NYC Pride March is a civil rights demonstration for the LGBTQ+ community. The march has been an annual tradition since it was first held in 1970 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the momentous Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village.

The march will start at noon.

The march starts in Manhattan at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street and heads south on Fifth Avenue before turning west on 8th Street. From there, the march crosses over to Sixth Avenue and continues on Christopher Street passing the Stonewall National Monument. The march will then turn north on Seventh Avenue and pass by the New York City AIDS Memorial. The march ends in Chelsea at Seventh Avenue and 16th Street.

Find a map of the route on the NYC Pride website.

The NYC Pride March will be broadcast on WABC from noon to 3 p.m. The TV broadcast will be co-hosted by actress Angelica Ross and feature live performances and on-air interviews.