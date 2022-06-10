NEW YORK (PIX11) — The LGBTQ+ community of Montclair, New Jersey, is set to hold its historic, first-ever Pride festival on Saturday.

Peter Yacobellis, the first out member of the Montclair Town Council, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to preview the historic celebration.

“I think we’ve always had a reputation for being an accepting and progressive community,” said Yacobellis. “But, frankly, it just took somebody having a seat at the table like me to shine a light on the opportunities we had to improve some of our laws and policies on the books, which we did last year.”

Watch the video above for the full interview.