MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PIX11) — Residents in Montclair, New Jersey celebrated at the town’s first-ever event. Organizers told PIX11 News it certainly won’t be the last.

Organizers said they started planning the historic celebration during the pandemic.

“As a gay man living out here in New Jersey, it’s good to see that there’s support all around,” one participant, Rich, told PIX11 News.

Another attendee, Nicolas Csuha, said it felt good to join with other members of the community.

“This is a whole safe space so people can express themselves the way they want to,” Isabella Pipitone said.

The free festival many said, goes beyond the fun. It was also a safe space, a place to get resources and a place

to celebrate equality.

Organizers said they estimated about 10,000 people came by the festival.