NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York LGBTQ+ advocates say the “alarm bells are ringing” over fear the community’s civil rights could be stripped if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as could happen this summer.

If abortion rights can be repealed, then so can same-sex marriage laws, experts said.

“The impact would be great,” said David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network and Long Island Pride organizer. “The alarm bells are ringing loud in front of our face.”

A couple of months ago, Politico published a draft of the ruling poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that federally protects the right to abortion access. The 67-page document was an initial draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative.

A decision on Roe v. Wade is expected any day.

If the high court does overturn the case, gay rights advocates say marriage equality rights could be next. Already, there have been signs LGBTQ+ rights are being rolled back with the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida and Alabama’s attempt to ban same-sex couples from adopting children.

Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said when she learned of the Supreme Court draft, she instantly thought about how ominous it was for gay people and transgender people. Specifically, she knew equality rights, like same-sex marriage, were at risk, she said.

“They’re not going to let marriage equality survive and LGBTQ rights survive,” Lieberman said. “It’s hard to watch them (Supreme Court) go after something so hard-fought.”

In 2015, the Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges made same-sex marriage legal across the country. However, Alito’s arguments in the Roe v. Wade opinion mirror his views in the Obergefell case, advocates said.

“By choosing to privilege a novel constitutional right over the religious liberty interests explicitly protected in the First Amendment, and by doing so undemocratically, the Court has created a problem that only it can fix,” Alito and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote about the 2015 case, according to NBC news. “Until then, Obergefell will continue to have ‘ruinous consequences for religious liberty.’”

Same-sex marriage was already legal in New York before the Obergefell ruling. If the Supreme Court repealed the 2015 case, gay marriage laws would still be guaranteed in the state, a spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said.

Still, Lieberman said New York must shore up equality amendments in the state constitution in response to the massive Supreme Court attacks that are coming.

“We’d have to make our equality amendments robust so no matter what the Supreme Court does, New Yorkers are safe and those that come to New York are safe,” Lieberman said.