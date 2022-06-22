NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers of all shapes and sizes are gearing up for 2022 Pride celebrations, and that includes some of the state’s smallest residents.

LEGOLAND Resorts and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers — including those in Orange County, Westchester County and New Jersey — are working together to build “the world’s longest LEGO Pride Parade.” When completed and combined, the miniature parade will stretch nearly 100 feet, according to a press release.

A portion of a LEGOLAND Pride Parade display, which spans several states and locations. (LEGOLAND Resorts and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers)

A portion of a LEGOLAND Pride Parade display, which spans several states and locations. (LEGOLAND Resorts and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers)

A portion of a LEGOLAND Pride Parade display, which spans several states and locations. (LEGOLAND Resorts and LEGOLAND Discovery Centers)

The parade will start at LEGOLAND New York’s replica of the famous Stonewall Inn. Displays can also be found in California, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and Pennsylvania. In all, 1,530 LEGO figures will be included in the displays, which will also feature floats, flags and more made out of the bricks.