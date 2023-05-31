NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine has welcomed the start of Pride Month with an event Wednesday night called ‘Pride Eve.’ The event included unveiling a new art installation, “Queer Icons,” by Gabriel Garcia Roman.

The artwork depicts people from the LGBTQ+ community, incorporating symbols of religious iconography.

“I think seeing any embracing of communities is incredible,” said one artist named Rachel, who spoke to PIX11 News while working on her piece of art.

“It’s heartwarming to see,” Rachel added.

“Coming in here and seeing how welcomed and accepted everyone is, it’s inspiring, especially in a church atmosphere,” said Tatum Kelly, who also attended Pride Eve.

Father Patrick Malloy said the Episcopal Church had made a stand on LGBTQ+ rights.

“The Episcopal Church has, for a very long time, affirmed the dignity of LGBTQ people,” said Fr. Malloy. “Love between people in a same-sex relationship can be just as holy and dignified.”

Father Malloy said there is a place for everyone at St. John the Divine and within the Episcopal Church.

He stated rainbow lights would remain up at the cathedral through the month of June.