GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There’s a new club that’s just opened in Brooklyn designed to be a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

From the outside, it looks so quiet and discreet, but inside there’s a party raging at Club Lambda in Greenpoint. The newly opened club is the dream of married couple Richard Solomon and Charles Hughes, who years ago discovered that it sometimes wasn’t safe to be dancing publicly for people whose partners are of the same gender.

“We were hanging out in a straight club in Harlem when the DJ stopped the music,” Solomon, an owner of Club Lambda, told PIX11 News, “and he stopped to tell them that men don’t dance with other men here so that’s solidified why we wanted a safe place for myself and my community.”

Solomon and Hughes met in the financial world but had always wanted to go into business for themselves. As a couple for 15 years, and married for five, they first developed a vodka, Lambda Vodka, which led to the opening of the Lambda Lounge in Harlem in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, and now, Club Lambda.

“We came to Brooklyn with more space so we can open it up to every letter of the LGBTQ community,” Hughes told PIX11 News. “Trans Night is a lot of fun because they’re so open and know how to have a good time.”

For Pride Month this year, Club Lambda is having special nights for each group within the community — and one fun feature: social media photo booths, where you snap some pictures of whoever you’re with and send them out online.

“You take three pictures put the phone number in there and it spreads the logo and then we’re going to tag you,” Hughes said.

Club Lambda is open four nights a week, Thursday through Sunday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.