WPIX-TV to launch weekly political affairs show: PIX on Politics

NEW YORK, NY (June 15, 2021) – WPIX-TV (PIX11) today announced that it will launch a weekly political affairs program, “PIX ON POLITICS,” beginning Sunday, June 20 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Focused on local political issues and concerns in New York and New Jersey, “PIX ON POLITICS” will pivot to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., when the news warrants. From sitting down with local, state, and federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, to an in-depth examination of some of biggest challenges facing New York and New Jersey, “PIX ON POLITICS” will give viewers a ticket to see and hear from the people making political news across the region.

Hosted by PIX11 Morning News anchor, Dan Mannarino, and featuring political reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff, “PIX ON POLITICS” will strike a conversational tone with the aim of connecting on a community level, where politics have a powerful impact.

“The pace and fever of New York politics is always intense and never more so than in this red-hot political season, with the mayor’s office on the line,” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar Media Inc.’s New York City operations, “This is the ideal time to launch a new weekly political show.”

The June 20 premiere of the hour-long show will kick-off with an inside look at the latest developments in the race for Mayor of New York City, including a new exclusive PIX11 News Nation Emerson College Poll of likely voters just 48 hours before the New York City Primary, and a detailed explanation of ‘ranked choice voting’ and how it may impact the day’s results. Mr. Mannarino also will sit down for an exclusive one on one interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who’s seeking a second term. The inaugural show will wrap up with a political ‘lightning round,’ with Ms. Harry and Mr. Rosoff discussing the hot-button issues of the political season.

“We’re very excited about this show and we’re committed to creating a unique, must-see experience every Sunday morning,” said Nicole Tindiglia, WPIX-TV’s News Director. “PIX11 is ‘New York’s Very Own,’ and we are dedicated to providing viewers with facts, insight and unbiased reporting regarding the political issues that have the greatest impact on New Yorkers.”