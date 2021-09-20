Veteran journalist Hazel Sanchez joins PIX11 Morning Team

NEW YORK, NY – WPIX-TV (PIX11), the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving New York City and the surrounding area, today announced that award-winning veteran journalist Hazel Sanchez will join the PIX11 Morning News team beginning Monday, September 20th. Ms. Sanchez will co-anchor alongside PIX11’s Dan Mannarino.

Since 2000, Ms. Sanchez has served as an anchor and reporter for WCBS-TV in New York City, covering breaking news, politics, city government, crime and a wide variety of features and human interest stories regarding life in the five boroughs and all of their unique neighborhoods. In doing so, she’s become a trusted presence on the streets of New York City, well-known for her fairness, compassion and understanding of the major issues that most concern New Yorkers.

“From Brooklyn to Queens to Staten Island, over the course of two decades in this market I have established strong relationships with business leaders, with an array of city, state, and federal politicians, and with community groups,” said Ms. Sanchez. “This is my home. I know New York, and I know the issues and concerns that matters most to New Yorkers.

In announcing Ms. Sanchez’ move to PIX11, News Director Nicole Tindiglia commented “I have worked with Hazel in many capacities over the past two decades and I have always been impressed by her professionalism, sensitivity and thoroughness—she has always been a genuine pleasure to work with and a collaborator in every sense of the word.”

Regarding her move to PIX11, Ms. Sanchez said, “I’m very excited to join the PIX11 morning news team. I love the energy everyone brings to the show and I’m looking forward to helping viewers start their day with news that’s important to them from around the world and here at home. I can’t wait to get started!”

A proud Filipino American, Ms. Sanchez was named one of the “Top 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the U.S.” by the Filipina Women’s Network in 2009. In 2017, she received The Outstanding Filipinos In America Award (TOFA). In 2020 TOFA named her one of the Top 100 Most Influential Filipino Americans.

Hazel and her husband live in Manhattan with their two daughters Avery (8) and Kenzie (6).