NEW YORK — WPIX-TV and PIX11 News won a total of seven New York Emmy® Awards at the 2022 ceremony, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022.
WPIX-TV and PIX11 News congratulates all of the winners and nominees:
PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS
Darren McQuade – February 3, 2021
Darren McQuade, Photographer
VIDEO ESSAY
Darren McQuade – Greetings from Brownsville – August 11, 2021
Darren McQuade, Photojournalist
EDITOR: NEWS – SINGLE SHIFT
Darren McQuade Composite – January 7, 2021
Darren McQuade, Editor
Only in New York – October 22, 2021
Darren McQuade, Producer
CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)
You’d Be Surprised at the Places That We’ve Played – May 28, 2021
Darren McQuade, Photojournalist
HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
9/11: 20 Years – September 10, 2021
Mary Murphy, Producer/Reporter; Dawn Howes, Editor; Sarah Vasile, Associate Producer
BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)
Giant Cargo Ship Docks in NYC – May 20, 2021
PIX11 Greg Mocker, Writer; Darren McQuade, Editor