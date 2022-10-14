NEW YORK — WPIX-TV and PIX11 News won a total of seven New York Emmy® Awards at the 2022 ceremony, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022.

WPIX-TV and PIX11 News congratulates all of the winners and nominees:

PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS

Darren McQuade – February 3, 2021

Darren McQuade, Photographer



VIDEO ESSAY

Darren McQuade – Greetings from Brownsville – August 11, 2021

Darren McQuade, Photojournalist



EDITOR: NEWS – SINGLE SHIFT

Darren McQuade Composite – January 7, 2021

Darren McQuade, Editor

Only in New York – October 22, 2021

Darren McQuade, Producer



CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

You’d Be Surprised at the Places That We’ve Played – May 28, 2021

Darren McQuade, Photojournalist



HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

9/11: 20 Years – September 10, 2021

Mary Murphy, Producer/Reporter; Dawn Howes, Editor; Sarah Vasile, Associate Producer



BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Giant Cargo Ship Docks in NYC – May 20, 2021

PIX11 Greg Mocker, Writer; Darren McQuade, Editor