NEW YORK — WPIX-TV and PIX11 News won a total of seven New York Emmy® Awards at the 2022 ceremony, held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022. 

WPIX-TV and PIX11 News congratulates all of the winners and nominees: 

PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS 

Darren McQuade – February 3, 2021 

Darren McQuade, Photographer 

VIDEO ESSAY 

Darren McQuade – Greetings from Brownsville – August 11, 2021 

Darren McQuade, Photojournalist 

EDITOR: NEWS – SINGLE SHIFT 

Darren McQuade Composite – January 7, 2021 

Darren McQuade, Editor 

Only in New York – October 22, 2021 

Darren McQuade, Producer 

CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT) 

You’d Be Surprised at the Places That We’ve Played – May 28, 2021 

Darren McQuade, Photojournalist 

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT) 

 9/11: 20 Years – September 10, 2021 

Mary Murphy, Producer/Reporter; Dawn Howes, Editor; Sarah Vasile, Associate Producer 

BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT) 

Giant Cargo Ship Docks in NYC – May 20, 2021 

PIX11 Greg Mocker, Writer; Darren McQuade, Editor