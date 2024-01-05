New York City, [For Immediate Release] – PIX11 News congratulates Mary Murphy, an emblem of tenacious reporting, as she retires Friday, Jan. 5, after an illustrious TV broadcasting career spanning four decades.

With an unyielding dedication to journalism in her hometown, Mary’s departure marks the end of an era at PIX11, where she was the recipient of 30 Emmy Awards.

Stepping in front of the camera for PIX11 in 1983, Mary Murphy swiftly became synonymous with criminal justice and investigative reporting, exhibiting a passion and determination that was rooted in a strong work ethic.

As a young reporter, she was at the forefront of historic events, among the first at the scene on East 46th Street, after the shocking mob hit on Gambino godfather Paul Castellano outside Sparks Steakhouse in 1985.

Mary’s commitment to covering crime stories in New York was unwavering. She often ventured into risky situations. Her return to PIX11 in 1993, after seven years at WCBS — to do reporting and anchoring — continued her legacy of impactful journalism, exemplified by her gripping prison interview with Long Island Railroad gunman Colin Ferguson in 1994.

Her remarkable resilience was on display in 1995 when she covered the visit of Pope John Paul II while six months pregnant. Her journalistic integrity shone brightly in many historic events, including the coverage of the TWA Flight 800 crash and the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks.

In 2012, Mary’s journalistic journey took her to the Vatican for the elevation of New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan to Cardinal. A year later, she returned for the historic selection of Pope Francis.

Mary spent 15 years covering the unfolding opioid epidemic in the United States and also reported on the story of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the Bronx teen whose murder by gang members was captured on surveillance outside a bodega

Throughout her tenure, Murphy embodied the essence of journalistic excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and the hearts of New Yorkers. Her legacy of integrity, perseverance, and dedication will resonate within PIX11 and the journalism community for years to come.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mary for her invaluable contributions to our profession, PIX11 and the Nexstar Nation and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

A dedicated reporter truly defining New York’s Very Own.